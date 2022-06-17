Defensive system becomes a puzzle in Bustos’ hand and coach has a dilemma to improvise against Bragantino

Next Saturday (18) the saints welcomes Bragantino for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. After the victory over Juventude, last Tuesday (14), Alvinegro Praiano prepares for the confrontation against the team from the interior of São Paulo with a problem for coach Fabián Bustos to solve.

The defensive sector has casualties and doubts. With right-back Madson out of action due to a left thigh injury and Auro suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, Peixe must have improvised in the sector, as there is no full-back for the match. The tendency is for Lucas Braga to play this role, as he has already been called upon to play on the right side. However, Bustos can opt for Vinicius Balieiro or even add another defender. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

The defender also worries the coach, as Maicon was removed due to a muscle injury in his right thigh and leaves a gap in the position. To take the place of shirt 33 from Vila Belmiro, defenders Emiliano Velázquez and Kaiky dispute Bustos’ preference. However, it’s not all bad news. Léo Baptistão was not available in the last round, but he returned to training this Thursday (16th) and should paint in the lineup.

However, Santos who goes to the field should have the probable lineup: João Paulo; Lucas Braga, Emiliano Velázquez (Kaiky), Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Sandry; Léo Baptistão (Rwan Seco), Jhojan Julio and Marcos Leonardo.