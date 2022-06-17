discover the news revealed on Google for Brazil

Google announced, this Tuesday (14), during the Google For Brazil event, the news and bets for the national market. The company’s president in Brazil, Fábio Coelho, shared the stage with directors from different areas to present the resources that will help to facilitate the day to day and the projects that are supported by the search engine.

Robot talking on the phone

After the launch in 2018, Google announced the arrival in Brazil of the duplex, an artificial intelligence technology that attempts to simulate a natural conversation with humans. In the country, the feature is being tested to make calls to update the information of commercial establishments in search results and Google Maps.

In a simulation made during Google For Brazil, the robot talks to a person who works in a store to find out the opening hours of the establishment. The robot’s speech rate is very close to what a human conversation would be, and it appeared to be quite functional.

The Artificial Intelligence tool will also have functions aimed at this year’s elections. The Google assistant will help voters to consult the polling places with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Soon, it will be possible to use the same resource to buy movie and concert tickets. “With Duplex, Google wants to help companies connect with their customers in an increasingly fast, simple and natural way”, explains Coelho.

Duplex is present in 10 other countries: Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, United States, France, Great Britain, Japan, Mexico and New Zealand.

Elections 2022

Among the company’s novelties for this year’s elections are the launch of a report and a website with the main search trends related to Elections 2022.

An unprecedented report will be released in July with data from Google Trends on searches carried out by Brazilian users in relation to important topics for the country, such as the economy, safety and health in recent years.

Google also announced the launch of a Google Trends hub for the 2022 Presidential Elections that will provide real-time data on candidates, parties, top questions on campaign-related topics and the biggest trends in the election cycle – similar to launched in the 2018 and 2020 elections. The website, which will go live on August 16th, the day when electoral campaigns officially begin in Brazil.

“In October, Brazilians go to the polls for another Election and, as part of our commitment to the integrity of the electoral process in Brazil, we have been working on a series of innovations to connect voters with important information about the Elections and, in this way, allow for more informed social participation”, explains Marcelo Lacerda, director of public policies and government relations at Google Brazil.

Solidarity kitchens

In partnership with the NGO Ação da Cidadania, Google launched a resource in the search and Google Maps for the location of solidarity kitchens in operation throughout the country. The objective is to create a solidarity network to help people in situations of social vulnerability to find food distribution points and free meals.

The locations will also function as food collection points. Citizenship Action received technical support from the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) Center of Excellence against Hunger.

From now on, when searching for “solidarity kitchens” on Google Maps or in the search, it is possible to have access to the nearest food banks, pantries and solidarity kitchens that are being mapped and verified by Citizenship Action across the country.

So far, more than 1,000 points have been registered in all regions of the country. At this first moment, access to information will be promoted by a temporary filter in the main menu of Google Maps, which will directly display the search for food distribution points. You can find them by typing directly into the search box terms such as “solidarity kitchen”, “solidarity kitchen near me” and “food bank”.

Scholarships and training program

Google announced a series of initiatives focusing on inclusion, training and professional development for young people, women and people with visual impairments.

After launching new Google Professional Certificates in Data Analysis, Project Management and UX Design – in addition to the professional course in IT Support – Google announced the donation of, by 2026, 500,000 scholarships for the training of young people. in these areas in Brazil. In its first phase, as of today, 30,000 scholarships, 2,000 of which for trans people, will be distributed to young people in the CIEE (Company-School Integration Center) network.

This Tuesday, Google announced the donation – through its philanthropic arm Google.org – of BRL 10 million to IRME (Rede Mulher Empreendedora) so that another 200,000 women can be trained by the Ela Pode program.

Google also announced the expansion of the project in partnership with Fundação Dorina Nowill, an organization that works with the social inclusion of people with visual impairments, to the states of Piauí, Goiânia and Tocantins. The action will expand connectivity, learning and use of accessible tools. During the pandemic, 1,500 smartphones were donated with connectivity for two years to people served by the NGO in São Paulo, with the aim of contributing to online education processes during the period of social isolation.

Google for startup

Google for Startups Brasil today announced the creation of a program that offers financial support to black people interested in starting a career in software development, in partnership with Instituto Vamo que Vamo.

The program aims to support the education of 200 low-income black developers and help them take their first steps into careers in technology within the next 12 months. The initiative was announced by the director of Google for Startups for Latin America, André Barrence.

Gilberto Gil

To celebrate Gilberto Gil’s 80th birthday, the Google Arts & Culturein partnership with the Gilberto Gil Institute, launches Gil’s Rhythm. A digital exhibition that honors the life and work of the singer, composer and exponent of influential Brazilian cultural movements of the last century, including Tropicália.

Available in English, Portuguese and Spanish, this is the first retrospective of a Brazilian artist alive on the global platform, and features a collection of more than 41,000 images distributed in 140 sections, in addition to 900 videos and historical recordings that have been carefully digitized.





Among the gems is an album from 1982, recorded in New York, never released by Gil and ended up lost on his return to Brazil. Now, his story reaches the public for the first time.