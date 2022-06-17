Doctor Strange 2 gets hilarious video with bloopers; check out

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Being a sequel to the last production of 2016, the film Doctor Strange 2 was one of the most anticipated projects for phase 4. Directed by Sam Raimi and scripted by Michael Waldron, the film promises to be another success.

Actress details intense training in Mission: Impossible 7

In addition, the cast is being represented by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christiane Palmer), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) and a big news. , Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier.

Production will continue to air on Disney+

After several dates postponed due to the pandemic, the film’s premiere took place in May of this year, making fans’ anxiety come to an end.

The screening of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still taking place in theaters, being later played on the Disney+ platform, starting on June 22nd.

Watch the blooper video in Doctor Strange 2

Sharing some moments from the recordings of the CMU universe, Marvel released an unpublished video, containing recording errors from the production of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Check it out below:

Synopsis of the film