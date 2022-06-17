Doctor Strange 2 gets hilarious video with bloopers; check out

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
Being a sequel to the last production of 2016, the film Doctor Strange 2 was one of the most anticipated projects for phase 4. Directed by Sam Raimi and scripted by Michael Waldron, the film promises to be another success.
In addition, the cast is being represented by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christiane Palmer), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) and a big news. , Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier.
Production will continue to air on Disney+
After several dates postponed due to the pandemic, the film’s premiere took place in May of this year, making fans’ anxiety come to an end.
The screening of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still taking place in theaters, being later played on the Disney+ platform, starting on June 22nd.
Watch the blooper video in Doctor Strange 2
Sharing some moments from the recordings of the CMU universe, Marvel released an unpublished video, containing recording errors from the production of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Check it out below:
Synopsis of the film
“In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after defeating Dormammu and facing Thanos in the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Sorcerer Supreme, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and his partner Wong (Benedict Wong), continue their research on the Time Stone. . But an old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil, forcing him to face a powerful new threat. The film connects with the Disney+ series WandaVision and also has a relationship with Loki. The feature belongs to phase 4 of the MCU where the reality of the universe can collapse because of the same spell that brought the villains of the Web to the world of the Avengers and the Sorcerer Supreme will need to count on the help of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), who has lived in isolation since the events of WandaVision.”