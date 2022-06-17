“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” wins video with recording errors; check out

In collaboration with Marvel Studios, People Magazine featured never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content from “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” highlighting the bloopers.

It is worth remembering that the second film of the Supreme Wizard arrives on Disney+ on June 22nd.

Check out the video:

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will be set shortly after the events of the third movie. Peter parker (Tom Holland), “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”. history shows Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) being corrupted by the Darkhold and determined to find her children again, Billy and Tommyin another reality, even if for that she has to kill the young heroine America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

The film is directed by Sam Raimi (from “Spider-Man”, 2002 film and the first adaptation live action of the Neighborhood Friend). The cast has Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer; Benedict Wong reprising Wong; Patrick Stewart returning as the Professor Xavier; Chiwetel Ejiofor in the role of bite; and Hayley Atwell living the Captain Carter.

CineBuzz has already watched the second film of the Supreme Wizardand you can check out our full review here! “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is now showing in Brazilian cinemas.

