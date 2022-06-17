“Don’t Worry, Honey”, with Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, gets new poster; Look

Directed by Olivia Wilde, “Don’t Worry Honey” hits theaters in September

Olivia Wildedirector of “Don’t Worry, Honey”, shared on her Instagram account a never-before-seen poster of the utopian feature film starring Harry Styles (“My Policeman”) and Florence Pugh (“Black Widow”).

Very similar to the one seen in the trailer, the poster shows the residence of the duo, who lives a couple in the plot. Check out:

“Don’t Worry, Honey” accompanies Alice (pugh), a 1950s housewife who lives a perfect life with her husband jack (styles) in a utopian experimental community. The protagonist’s routine changes when she starts to worry about her dear husband’s glamorous company, which seems to be hiding disturbing secrets behind so much luxury.

The cast still has Gemma Chan (“Eternal”), Chris Pine (“Wonder Woman 1989”), Nick Kroll (“Big Mouth”), KiKi Layne (“The Old Guard”) and the Olivia Wilde (“House, MD”). Katie Silberman (“Booksmart”) signs the script.

“Don’t Worry Honey” hits theaters on September 23.

