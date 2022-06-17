Dorival Júnior approves and Flamengo accepts to pay BRL 575,000/month for a ‘Level A’ side in the market

Flamengo continues to prepare for the confrontation against Atlético-MG, next Sunday (19), at Mineirão. The team won in the last round and is more confident in Minas Gerais. On the other hand, the rival is in crisis and Turkish coach Mohamed should be fired if the Atlético team is defeated by Mengão at home.

While waiting for the arrival of Everton Chivesthe Most Dear is also close to confirming an important exit: Mauritius Island. The right-back is in advanced negotiations with Universidad Católica and the deal should be closed in July. He is not part of the Club’s plans, nor of Dorival Júnior, the coach who has now arrived to replace Paulo Sousa.

The good news is that Isla’s imminent departure will open up space on the payroll and Flamengo already knows what to do: it tries to convince Montiel, ex-River Plate and currently at Sevilla, to return to South America and, consequently, wear the red-black shirt. This journalist learned that the idea is to offer the Argentine about BRL 575 thousand monthly plus bonus.

The idea is also to try a deal with Sevilla for a season-long loan along with an option or even a purchase obligation. It weighs against the factor that Montiel recently arrived at the Spanish club and the Europeans paid dearly to have him: around 10 million euros (BRL 53.6 million at the current price).

It weighs in favor that Montiel doesn’t seem to have adapted at all to Spanish football. He played few games, did not do so well and there are even some criticisms regarding his football of the value he was invested. Flamengo continues talking and trying to align something possible between the parties.