Drug trafficking allies with environmental crime in the Amazon – 06/17/2022

Organized crime took advantage of the federal government’s lesser oversight of indigenous lands and environmental crimes to expand in the Amazon, according to researchers on the subject and entities active in the region. Drug and arms trafficking joined illegal fishing and mining – and began to profit more. Vale do Javari, where indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips disappeared on the 5th, is frequently used by criminals.

MISSING IN THE AMAZON

The bodies that may belong to the indigenist Bruno Pereira and the English journalist Dom Phillips arrived in Brasília. They will be subject to expertise. The police are looking for more suspects in the crime and are trying to find out if there was a mastermind.

According to the Federal Police, the blood found on the boat of the main suspect in the deaths of journalist and indigenist Bruno Pereira does not belong to Phillips. Regarding Pereira, the analysis was inconclusive.

O indigenous surveillance service do Vale do Javari was monitoring the region where Phillips and Pereira disappeared and accumulated evidence of the main suspect’s involvement.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a tough statement, demanding that Brazilian authorities carry out impartial investigations into the murder of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips. The text criticizes the violence and asks for the reinforcement of Funai and Ibama as a way to fight against the invasion of indigenous lands. And the pressure tends to increase: Jamil Chad reveals that indigenous people will dump accusations against the government at the UN.

In the statements of the Bolsonaro government, nothing about the role of indigenous people in solving the case of the murder of Pereira and Dom Phillips. Leonardo Sakamoto sees a structural problem in this “forgetfulness”. Josias de Souza lists a series of questions about the case.

THE PHRASE

Our feelings to the family and may God comfort everyone’s hearts!

Bolsonaro, without mentioning the names of Phillips and Pereira, in response to a publication by Funai. Then, in her weekly live, she mourned the deaths, again without saying the names.

THE NUMBER

two

This is the number of meetings that the president of Funai had with indigenous people this year.

TO KEEP AN EYE

A diesel increase may come out today. Petrobras’ board of directors met yesterday, at the request of the government, and decided to readjust the fuel.

SHORT BLANKET

Education experts say that the proposal to make fuel cheaper, approved by Congress and awaiting sanction by Bolsonaro, poses a risk to public school funds.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE

The WTO (World Trade Organization) reached a partial agreement on vaccines and fisheries, but not on the future of agricultural trade, one of Brazil’s main priorities, says Jamil Chad.

PANDEMIC

The Ministry of Health announces next week the release of the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine (or the second booster dose) for people over 40 years of age.

ELECTORAL RUN

The official division of Electoral Fund resources (R$ 4.96 billion) should now be in the Official Gazette. The TSE announced the values ​​yesterday. The largest (approximate) plots are:

União Brasil: R$782 million;

PT: R$503 million;

MDB: R$363 million;

PSD: R$349 million;

PP: R$344 million;

PSDB: R$ 320 million.

Video shows alleged drone operators saying they threw poison on participants of a act of support for Lula in Uberlândia (MG), on Wednesday.

FENCE

The organization Miles for the Life of Women filed a request with the Federal Public Ministry to withdraw from circulation a booklet from the Ministry of Health that states that “all abortion is a crime”. He cites by name the national secretary of Primary Care, Raphael Câmara, who edited the document.

YOUR POCKET

The price of rice and beans has dropped from one to now, but remains high. What is the reason?

INVASION OF UKRAINE

Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz with Volodymyr Zelensky Image: Ludovic Marin/Pool/AFP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi traveled to Ukraine yesterday and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Macron, the trio traveled to the country to convey “a message of European unity to Ukrainians”.

Zelensky appeared in hologram form as a guest at four European technology congresses held in London, Amsterdam, Paris and Stockholm.

……………………..

In an interview with the BBC, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that his country did not invade Ukraine: “We have declared a special military operation”.

AROUND THE WORLD

Aides to former US Vice President Mike Pence told the Congressional committee investigating the Capitol invasion that Donald Trump threatened Pence and pressured him to reject the 2020 election result.

******************

BALL WORLD

Palmeiras players celebrate a goal against Atlético-GO in the Brasileirão Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

Palmeiras beat Atlético-GO by 4-2. Verdão had seven breathtaking minutes, says Alicia Klein. He gave a ball show, second vitão.

São Paulo had gone 15 games without losing. Then came Botafogo and won, 1-0. The team was strong, says Vitor Guedesagainst a sterile São Paulo.

……………………..

Avaí made it 3-2 at Fortaleza.

In the B series, Cruzeiro won 2-0 to Ponte Preta.

……………………..

The results of the round.

THE NUMBER

BRL 310 million

It is the amount offered by Arsenal to sign Gabriel Jesus.

NBA

Stephen Curry lifts the 2022 NBA season trophy, won by the Golden State Warriors Image: ELSA/AFP

The Golden State Warriors won the tournament for the seventh time. They beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 and ended the best-of-7 series 4-2.

WORLD OF MUSIC

simaria Image: Thiago Duran and Caio Duran/Brazil News

simaria, from the duo with Simone, announced that he will take a break from his career, to take care of his health. Second Aline Ramos, recent statements by the singer show that she is not well. After the announcement, Simone declared: “As you have seen, Simaria was removed for medical reasons. God bless and keep her”.

LIVE WELL

Eating fat is important: here are nine reasons to include the nutrient in the diet.

Cleaning the anus: breaking taboo and talking about the topic prevents diseases, says doctor.

SOLIDARITY

Andarilho do bem: Pernambuco photographer Luiz Lira travels through the northeastern backlands helping families.