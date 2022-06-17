Emirates now goes to the homes of certain First Class passengers to check in

Airbus A380





Emirates today announced that it is adding another First Class experience with a new service that gives customers the option to check in at home in a comfortable and convenient way.

This service is provided free of charge to Emirates First Class customers based in Dubai and Sharjah, where check-in agents will visit their homes or hotels at pre-booked times to complete all check-in formalities, including document verification. , baggage and issuance of boarding passes. There is an allocated counter at the airport for any last minute extra luggage.

Check-in agents will take luggage directly to the airport, while customers can choose to go to the airport at their convenience using Emirates’ pre-booked free chauffeur service.

Image: Emirates





Complimentary Home Check-in service must be booked at least 24 hours prior to flight departure time and the last time for home service is six hours prior to flight departure.

Upon arrival at Dubai International Airport (DXB), which must be at least 90 minutes prior to their flight, customers can proceed directly to immigration and security and then proceed to the Emirates First Class Lounge.

All Emirates customers can have a contactless experience at the airport, using the Emirates app to check in and issue a mobile boarding pass and using the Emirates Baggage Check Service. Registered customers can continue hands-free through the airport using the integrated biometric tunnel and smart gates on the DXB.

Customers using the Emirates Lounge can board their flight directly via a private air shuttle on select routes.

