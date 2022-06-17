European Commission issues favorable opinion on Ukraine’s entry into the European Union | World

The process will go ahead if the 27 EU members agree to the decision. (see video below).

European Union recommends Ukraine’s candidacy to the bloc

This Commission statement was published a day after leaders of the bloc’s main powers visited Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, in a clear show of support for the country.

2 of 2 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis pose for a photo in Kiev. — Photo: Ludovic Marin/REUTERS German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis pose for a photo in Kiev. — Photo: Ludovic Marin/REUTERS

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, and the heads of government of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and Italy, Mario Draghi, arrived in the city by train, in their first trip to Ukraine since the beginning of the war, on 24 February. They immediately went to Irpin and met with the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis.