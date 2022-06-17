Family wins BRL 21 million house after participating in BRL 60 raffle

A British couple made a profit by buying a ticket for a £10 raffle in the Costwolds, England: they won a £3.5 million home. . Susan Havenhand, 71, and John, 70, thought they had been pranked When received the news, according to the British newspaper Daily Mirror.

The couple did not receive the news in person, as they were on vacation in France, just when the organizer of the draw, Omaze, an American for-profit fundraising company, came to their home in Somerset.

“When we got the call from them to say we had won, my husband was convinced it was a hoax,” she said. “In fact, he was so right he told me to hang up and go to the local bar with him.”

As a result, the company had to go to the house next door, where one of the couple’s three daughters, Harriet, 42, lived, to convince them it was true. “When I spoke to our daughter who was at home with the entire film crew, I finally realized it was true,” Susan said. “I was absolutely stunned, I went straight to the bar to celebrate with John, who still couldn’t believe it.”

To celebrate, the couple bought everyone drinks at the bar. “We buy drinks for everyone there all night as we can definitely afford it now,” said the elderly woman. “We’ve worked in education for a combined 80 years, so this will really help us enjoy our retirement.”

“We think people never really win these things and even though we’re at home now, it still feels like we’re dreaming, we keep waiting to wake up! It just goes to show that you have to be in it to win,” he said.

The draw, which was good for the couple, was even better for the RPSCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty), a UK animal welfare charity, which raised £1 million. ).

The House

The 3,000-square-meter house has six bedrooms, state-of-the-art kitchen, private bathrooms, heated outdoor pool, tennis court, sauna, gym and cinema room.

In addition, it is surrounded with 20 thousand square meters of outdoor space with a pond, waterfall and private forest. To top it all off, the house is fully furnished, no mortgage and all taxes and legal fees covered. The couple also received £50,000 to settle in.

If they don’t want the house, they can rent or sell it.