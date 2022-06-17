Favourites, Candidates and Underdogs: Who’s Who at the Watersports World Cup | swimming

After winning two medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Brazil’s pool swimming is complete to compete in the World Aquatics Championships, which begins this Friday in Budapest, Hungary. The main chances for a medal in the country are with Bruno Fratus, in the 50m freestyle, Nicholas Santos, in the 50m butterfly, and João Gomes, in the 50m breaststroke.

After not going to the podium for 15 years, between 1994 and 2009, Brazil has already lined up six World Championships going to the podium and, by all indications, the country will return with a medal from this year’s competition. The ge listed the main possibilities of Brazil in the competition.

Bruno Fratus (50m freestyle) – bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics and present on the podium in the last three editions of the competition (bronze in 2015 and silver 2017/19), Bruno arrives once again as a podium favorite. Third place in the 2022 world ranking (he took 21.49 seconds to win the Barcelona stage of the Mare Nostrum Circuit), he is behind only the Americans Caeleb Dressel (Olympic champion) and Michael Andrew.

Nicholas Santos (50m butterfly) – at 42, he arrives at the Worlds as a favorite in the 50m butterfly, proof in which he is the current champion in short course and who has been on the podium in the last three World Championships in long course (silver in 2015 and 2017 and bronze in 2019). He has one of the two best times of the year among the swimmers who will be at the Worlds (22.73 in the Brazil Trophy and 22.83 in the Mare Nostrum Circuit).

João Gomes (50m breaststroke)– silver medalist in 2017 and bronze in 2019 at the World Championships, arrives as one of the favorites on the podium once again. She is fourth in the 2022 world ranking, with a time of 22.62 at the Brazil Trophy and won three medals at the Mare Nostrum Circuit.

Fernando Scheffer (200m freestyle): bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics last year, he is 16th in the 2022 world rankings. But despite his position, he is in the fight for medals because his time (1m46s18, made in the Brazil Trophy) is only eight tenths slower than the leader of the ranking. The 200m freestyle event is very messy, with several candidates for the podium, and no super favourite.

Leonardo de Deus (200m butterfly): sixth place at the Tokyo Olympics, Leonardo de Deus is on his way to his sixth World Championship and is among the candidates for the podium in the race. His best time this year (1m56s18) doesn’t put him among the best on the planet, but at the same time Leo didn’t focus on any competition this semester, as he was guaranteed a spot in the Worlds. The podium should be in the 1min54s range, a mark that the Brazilian is fully capable of doing.

4x200m freestyle relay – the quartet of Brazil will be formed by Fernando Scheffer, Vinicius Assunção, Breno Correia, Murilo Sartori and the team is fully capable of making another final, repeating the feats of the Tokyo Olympics and the 2019 World Cup. swimmers would, in theory, have to improve by more than one second each for the country to reach the top three. It’s difficult? Yup. It’s impossible? Not.

4x100m freestyle relay: Olympic finalist in Tokyo and at the 2019 World Championships, Brazil remains among the top teams in the world, but does not arrive as a podium favorite for Budapest. The individual brands of the Brazilian quartet (Gabriel Santos, Marcelo Chierighini, Felipe Ribeiro, Vinicius Assunção) do not place the team in the top three today, but for sure the team will be in the final. And, being in the decision, anything can happen.

Guilherme Costa (400m freestyle) – Olympic finalist in the 800m freestyle, Guilherme Costa will swim the World Championships in the 400m, 800m, 1500m and also in open water. The main chance is in the 400m freestyle, in which he was 11th in the Olympics. In this year’s ranking, he is 18th, but 10th among those who will be at the Worlds. If you manage to swim to your best mark, in the range of 3m44s, fight for the medal.

FIGHT FOR SEMIFINALS AND FINALS

Old names: Gabriel Santos (100m freestyle and 50m butterfly), Marcelo Chierighini (100m freestyle), Breno Correia (200m), Vinicius Lanza (100m butterfly), Guilherme Bassetto (50m and 100m backstroke), Felipe França (50m and 100m breaststroke) and Caio Pumputis (200m breaststroke and 200m medley) have real chances of reaching the semifinals, among the top 16. To be finalists, they need to significantly surpass the marks made in the Brazil Trophy.

New names: Stephan Steverink (400m medley), Luiz Gustavo Borges (50m freestyle) are in the best phase of their careers and, if they swim for the best marks in life, they will even fight for the finals. Matheus Gonche, who was at the Olympics, but is also a young promise, could also be a semifinalist in the 100m and 200m butterfly.

Relays: in addition to the aforementioned relays (4x100m and 4x200m freestyle), Brazil will be represented in the men’s 4x100m medley (which is weaker than in the last World Cups), the mixed relays (4x100m freestyle and medley) that, if the quartet swims close to the best marks, get a place in the final.

women’s swimming: Brazil will go with 11 athletes, with no chance of medals, but with the objective of reaching the highest number of finals and semifinals. Stephanie Balduccini, only 17 years old, will swim the 100m and 200m freestyle with a good chance of being a semifinalist and, if she gets good times, she can also take the 4x100m and 4x200m to fight for a final. She is the big name in women’s swimming these days. Jheniffer Conceição (50m and 100m breaststroke) is also in a great phase and, if he beats the national record, he will also fight for a final. Giovanna Diamante (50m, 100m and 200m butterfly) and Lorrane Ferreira (50m freestyle) will be semifinalists if they make their best personal marks.