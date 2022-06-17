FIA takes steps to reduce ‘porpoising’ targeting F1 safety

After the eighth stage of the F1 calendar, in Azerbaijan, when the ‘porpoising’ was very intense, reaching the point of affecting the physical condition of some drivers, the FIA decided that, in the interests of safety, it is necessary to intervene to demand that the teams do the necessary adjustments to reduce or eliminate this phenomenon.
A Technical Directive has been issued, to guide teams on the measures the FIA intends to take to address the issue:
1. Closer scrutiny of boards and floors, both in terms of design and observed wear.
2. The definition of a metric, based on the car’s vertical acceleration, which will give a quantitative limit to the acceptable level of vertical oscillations. The exact mathematical formula for this metric is still being analyzed by the FIA, and Formula 1 teams have been invited to contribute to this process.
In addition to these short-term measures, the FIA will convene a technical meeting with the teams to define measures that reduce the propensity of cars to present such phenomena in the medium term.
This decision by the FIA came after the organization consulted with its doctors, in the interests of driver safety. In a sport where competitors routinely ride at speeds in excess of 300 km/h, it is considered that a driver’s entire concentration needs to be focused on that task, and that fatigue or excessive pain felt by a driver can have consequences. significant if it results in loss of concentration. Furthermore, the FIA has concerns regarding the immediate physical impact on the health of the drivers, several of whom have reported back pain following recent events.