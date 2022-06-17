FIFA condemns Corinthians and Jô to pay a millionaire fine; know details

O Corinthians and striker Jô were ordered by FIFA to pay US$2.6 million (approximately R$13.3 million at the current price) to Japanese club Nagoya Grampus for contract termination in 2020. The information was published by TNT Sports and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

As determined by Sports Gazettethe decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed that Nagoya had just cause to terminate the contract, but reduced the amount of financial compensation by approximately 1 million dollars (from 3.4 million to 2.6 million dollars). that FIFA had refereed.

In a note sent to the report, the club took the following position: “Corinthians received through the Legal Department the CAS decision in the Jô and Nagoya Grampus case. to a resolution”.

In view of this, the situation is as follows: Jô was sentenced to pay, while Corinthians, as a solidary party, a kind of “guarantor”, will have to pay the amount if the player does not do so.

Corinthians would only get rid of responsibility if the contract with Jô had a clause on the subject, which was not the case.

The deadline for payment is 45 days. During this period, Corinthians’ intention is to look for Jô and Nagoya in search of an agreement, which can involve from installments of the amount, to the inclusion of players for debt relief.

The big problem for the club in this situation is that, if nothing is resolved within 45 days, FIFA can apply a “transfer ban”, that is, a punishment that prevents the club from registering new athletes in the competitions it disputes.

The value of condemnation was not in the budget foreseen for Corinthians in 2022. On the other hand, the recent termination with Jô will free the club from paying the player’s salaries, previously provided for in the same document. Salary savings will be approximately R$10 million by the end of 2023.

The striker terminated his contract with Alvinegro on June 9th, after being seen in a samba circle during the team’s defeat to Cuiabá. He gave up future wages, but not past debts, around R$ 3.7 million.

understand the case

Jô’s bond with Nagoya would run until January 2021 and was broken in June 2020. At the time, the Asian club confirmed the termination in an official note.

“Nagoya Grampus Eight announces that Jô’s (João Alves de Assis Silva) contract has been canceled for just cause. We are currently submitting this case to FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber.”

The Japanese were irritated by the fact that Jô did not go to training from January 2020, but the player’s staff also expressed themselves in a note at the time.

“Nagoya Grampus terminated the contract of striker Jô. The Japanese club understands that it is for just cause, but the legal department that takes care of the Brazilian’s career does not understand it that way, because in the midst of this pandemic several situations have occurred. Currently, the case will be judged by the FIFA DRC and when notified, the attacker and his staff will make their defence”.

After all this, Corinthians and Jô signed a contract valid until December 2023.

In December 2017, the Japanese took the center forward from Corinthians for 11 million euros (R$ 43 million at the time).

