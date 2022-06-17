Film Festival at Casarão receives local and regional productions – Comando Notícia

Event takes place from June 20th to 24th with free entry and ticket collection

Between June 20th and 24th, the first edition of the Mostra de Filmes at Casarão brings together six productions that will be shown at Tulha. Among them, two local productions and three more from the region, in addition to the film God’s citywhich integrates the monthly programming of Pontos MIS, a project in partnership with the Museum of Image and Sound.

The exhibitions are free of charge and the distribution of the 50 tickets available for each session begins one hour before each exhibition. The realization is made by the Municipality of Indaiatuba, through the Municipal Department of Culture, and Nando Almeida, with production by Bendita Maria.

“The Film Show at the Casarão comes to honor the audiovisual production in Indaiatuba and also to encourage the formation of the public, with courses and debates”, highlights the municipal secretary of Culture, Tânia Castanho. “We have great talents in the city and region, which is why the Exhibition is here to strengthen ties between producers and the public”.

Actor and producer with more than 20 theatrical shows in his curriculum, in addition to works in advertising and cinema, Nando Almeida is one of the directors of the Mostra. “I have been working with cinema and theater for a long time here in the region, so I know several artists and production companies. At the beginning of the year, two friends of mine, from Campinas and Paulínia, came to me looking for a place to show their films”, he says.

“I had just finished the webseries bunker and made a cut to turn it into a short film. In addition, I worked on the production of Sertanejo dream, with Moa Almeida. It was then that we came up with a project for the exhibition of these films and I contacted the Municipal Department of Culture, to promote these exhibitions to the public”, he concludes.

The objective, according to the actor and producer, is to show the work of local actors and producers, in addition to holding talks with the public, in order to encourage this audience and attract new talent to the area. “We will have free popcorn for those who go to see the films and a chat after the screening with the cast and direction, mediated by journalist Fernanda Bugallo”, reveals Nando.

Nando invites the population to watch the Mostra’s films. “We have a lot of people producing good content in Indaiatuba and the region. Therefore, everyone is invited to honor and participate in this moment”, he emphasizes. “We have drama, suspense, comedy, documentary, in a competent work of independent cinema, strengthening the bond between the audience and audiovisual producers”.

Check below the schedule and a summary of each production that integrates the Film Festival. Casarão Pau Preto is located at Rua Pedro Gonçalves, 477, Centro. More information by calling (19) 3875-8383.

June 20 – 7:30 pm

Bunker (Thriller)

Renan, Edu and Marcelo have been isolated for two years inside a bunker in a post-pandemic world. But the pandemic is over and they still haven’t had the courage to open the door to resume their lives. Everything external causes fear and psychological chaos. A suspenseful game where living is the only option.

Duration: 33 minutes

Parental rating: 12 years

Road map: Chico Ferreira and Nando Almeida

Direction: Chicó Ferreira

Production and Post-Production: M7 Studios and Moa Almeida

Cast: Nando Almeida, Chicó Ferreira and André Almeida

June 21 – 7:30 pm

Sonho Sertanejo (Comedy)

Zé Botina and Maria Inês work on a farm, as a caretaker and cook. Passionate about country music, they live with the discredit of those who do not believe in the couple’s dream of making a living with music. One day, something unexpected happens: Zé is accused of stealing. Upset, the caboclo is forced to look for another job. But Maria Inês remains at the farm to investigate and unravel the mystery.

Duration: 53 minutes

Parental rating: Free

Screenplay, Direction and Production: Moa Almeida

Script Formatting and Review: Udashi (Fábio Augusto)

Executive production: Bianca Melo

post–Production: M7 Studios

Cast: Moa Almeida, Bianca Melo, Chicó Ferreira, Nando Almeida, Cleber Gonçalves, Bete Bastos, Edu Mattos, André Chiaroni, Agnaldo Araújo, Cris Santos and Giulia Agg

Musical production: Matheus Catelani and Giulia Agg

June 22 – 7:30 pm

Murders on Porto Street (Drama)

A series of murders of women in a public park scares a community, but the space administrator tries to convince Detective Riedo that nothing happens in the place. But a homeless person can change that story. What mysteries surround the murders on Rua do Porto?

Duration: 75 minutes

Parental Rating: 12 years

Screenplay and Direction: Nic Nilson

Production: Cine On Digital, TFilms and Teatro de Pano

Cast: Ton Crivelaro, Tânia Guinatti and Tadeu Menezes

June 23 – 7pm

MIS POINTS – City of God (Brazilian Cinema Exhibition)

A film that marked an epoch in the history of Brazilian cinema, based on the novel by Paulo Lins, is an urban saga that follows the growth of the Cidade de Deus housing project, between the end of the 60s and the beginning of the 80s, through the eyes of two young people who live in the community: Buscapé, who dreams of becoming a photographer, and Dadinho, who becomes one of the biggest drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro.

In the 70s, Dadinho changes his name to Zé Pequeno and starts to control the drug trade. In the 80s, he finds a rival: Mané Galinha, who wants revenge. War breaks out in City of God. In the meantime, Buscapé, who always dreamed of being a photographer, gets his first professional camera. Registering this war will be his big chance of a lifetime.

Duration: 130 minutes

Indicative rating: 16 years

Direction: Fernando Meirelles, Katia Lund

Photography direction: Caesar Charlone

Art direction: Tulé Peake

Mounting: Daniel Resende

Cast: Alexandre Rodrigues, Leandro Firmino, Douglas Silva, Phellipe Haagensen, Jonathan Haagensen, Matheus Nachtergaele, Seu Jorge and Alice Braga

June 24 – 7:30 pm

The Last Broadcast (Drama)

A short film set in Campinas in the 1990s, it tells the story of the last day of the life of folk sports journalist Brasil de Oliveira (1950-1996), who marked the history of sports journalism and radio in the interior of the state and explores aspects of his public life. and private, in a tribute to the character and to the football of the interior of São Paulo.

Duration: 15 minutes

Parental rating: Free

Direction: Helen Quintans

Script, Editing and Coloring: Flavio Carnielli

Assistant director: Duda Wilhelm

Production assistant: Renato Magalhães

Aerial Images: Sylvio Zanetti

Director of Photography, Arts and Costumes: Helen Quintans

Camera: Elnio Junior

Description: Jaqueline Ramirez

Original Sound and Music: Guga Lourenço

Makeup: Júlia Nogueira

Graphic art: Beto de Vuono

Production: Flavio Carnielli and Hamilton Rosa Jr.

Executive production: Reginaldo Menegazzo

Cast: Wander Moliani, Caio Magalhães, Wagner Kampýnas, Nando Almeida, Gustavo Fraccaro, Sebastião Polaco and Pedro Pauleey

Special participation: Carlos Batista

voices: Alberto César Iralah and José Arnaldo

June 24 – 7:50 pm

The Sertão Engraving: The Art of J. Borges (Documentary)

Documentary about the woodcut work of the artist J. Borges. The woodcut is one of the main manifestations of popular culture in the Brazilian Northeast. The short also features poems by the cordelist Samuel de Monteiro, recited by the poet Chico Pedrosa.

Duration: 16 minutes

Parental rating: Free

Script and Direction: Helen Quintans

Text: Samuel de Monteiro

voiceover: Chico Pedrosa

Original Soundtrack: Asa Branca do Ceará

Photography direction: Asley Ravel

Edition: Flavio Carnielli

mixing: Paulo Evans

Photo: Eliandro Figueira