Films that Globo will show over the weekend (17/06 to 19/06) – Cinema News

Another weekend arrives and, with it, the traditional I love cinema about the films that will be shown in the TV Globo. Among the bets on the schedule are Miss Congeniality, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Terminator 3. As usual, you can check out all the highlights between June 17th and 19th. In the end, you can still find the feature films that promise to stir up the late nights at the station.

SATURDAY SESSION – MISS SYMPATHY (06/18 AT 2:10 pm)

Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock) is an FBI agent whose aggressive temper has always gotten her into trouble at work, leaving her with only one friend – Eric Matthews (Benjamin Bratt). When the agency discovers that a terrorist group intends to detonate a bomb during the Miss United States pageant, it is decided that Grace will infiltrate the event. For that, she needs to transform herself into a glamorous candidate to miss and will have the help of the experienced consultant Victor Malling (Michael Caine).

SUPERCINE – DO AS I SAY, NOT WHAT I DO

In Do What I Say, Not What I Do, Danny (Paul Rudd) and Wheeler (Seann William Scott) are salesmen who, after drinking too much energy drinks, destroy a company truck and end up in prison. The court then gives them the chance to choose between serving their sentence or serving 150 hours in a child guidance program. They opt for the latter, but soon regret having to deal with humanitarians and annoying children.

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE – BUMBLEBEE (06/19 AT 12:40)

Set in 1987, Bumblebee follows young Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), who, on the eve of turning 18, finds a yellow VW Beetle falling apart in a California junkyard and decides to fix it. When the vehicle – nicknamed Bee – comes to life, she finally realizes that her new friend is much more than just a machine.

MAJOR SUNDAY – STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (19/06 AT 23:40)

In Episode VIII of the saga created by George Lucas, after finding the mythical and recluse Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on an isolated island, the young Rey (Daisy Ridley) seeks to understand the balance of the Force from the teachings of the Jedi Master. At the same time, Kylo Ren’s (Adam Driver) First Order reorganizes itself to face the Resistance.

CINEMAÇO – THE TERMINATOR OF THE FUTURE 3 – THE MACHINE REBELLION (06/19 AT 02:10)

The first battle between humans and the artificial intelligence of the company SkyNet is about to take place. Intending to eliminate John Connor (Nick Stahl), one of the leaders of the humans, the machines send a new cyborg exterminator on their trail: TX (Kristanna Loken). To protect John, the cyborg T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) returns to the scene.

