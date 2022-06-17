Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade arrives tomorrow on Steam for PC

Announced on Final Fantasy 7’s 25th Anniversary Broadcast

THE Square Enix announced during its 25th anniversary broadcast of the game Final Fantasy 7 that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade game will be arriving tomorrow (17) on the platform of Steam, becoming more of an option for PC owners. The game has been available since last year on Epic Games Store. The store version of valve compatibility arrives at Steam Deck.

Despite already having a page on Steamthe game has not yet had its price revealed on the platform, but it is possible that it follows the price charged at the Epic Gameswhich is currently BRL 349.90. The price of the game had a lot of impact on its launch on PC, because in addition to the price in Brazil, in the US it arrived for 70 dollarssame value of games on new generation consoles.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is the enhanced version of the game released in 2020 for PS4, it has faster loading times, a photo mode and haptic feedback, as well as a new story of INTERmission DLC focused on Yuffie Kisaragi.

Check out all confirmed Xbox games in the next 12 months

– Continues after advertising –

Check out the content included in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade below

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE full game

DLC “FF7R EPISODE INTERmission” (new episode focused on Yuffie Kisaragi)

Weapon: Cactuar Star

Armor: Bracelet of Midgar

Armor: Shinra’s Bracelet

Armor: Corneo’s Bracer

Accessory: Superstar Belt

Accessory: Mako Crystal

Accessory: Seraphic Earrings

Summoning Material: Carbuncle

Summoning Material: Chicobo

Summoning Materia: Cactuar

See below for the minimum and recommended requirements to run Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade via Steam.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 2004 or later)

Processor: AMD FX-8350 / Intel Core i5-3330

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 480 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 / 3GB VRAM required

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Additional Notes: Assuming a Resolution of 1920 x 1080

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

– Continues after advertising –

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 2004 or later)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Intel® Core i7-3770

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / 8GB VRAM required

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Additional Notes: Assuming a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (this title supports a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160)

Did you like the ad Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade arriving at Steam? Share in the comments with your opinion!

All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases as of June 2022

Forza Motorsport: Microsoft presents trailer for the game and confirms release for 2023

Game will be released for Xbox, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the second quarter of next year



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Steam