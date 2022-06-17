Flamengo reaches agreement to sign striker Everton Cebolinha

Everton Cebolinha is very close to signing with Flamengo. After the advance in negotiations in recent days, Rubro-Negro reached an agreement with the player and with Benfica, from Portugal, the club that holds the rights, and is close to announcing the reinforcement.

The parties now only talk about some contract variables. A former target of Flamengo, he will sign a contract valid for five seasons, and is already preparing to undergo medical examinations. The information was first published by Esporte News Mundo and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

In the last rounds of negotiations, there was a consensus of 13.5 million euros (R$ 71.8 million) for the definitive purchase of 100% of the economic rights and a further 2.5 million euros (R$ 13.2 million) conditioned bonus for sports goals —the negotiation started with 14 million euros and a further 2 million euros. Rubro-Negro will pay these amounts in eight installments.

Previously reluctant, the 26-year-old forward was persuaded to return to Brazilian football by Flamengo’s proposal, on a long-term contract.

With a passage through the base of Fortaleza, Cebolinha was revealed by Grêmio, where he stayed until 2020, when he went to Benfica. In the Rio Grande do Sul Tricolor, he won titles such as the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. In recent years, the player has also defended the Brazilian national team.

Currently, for the sector, Dorival Júnior has Vitinho, Lázaro and Marinho as options. Bruno Henrique, who had been a starter, suffered a multi-ligament injury to his right knee during the game against Cuiabá, last Wednesday.