For rent a heart: I left the door open for you — and you had already moved | Carol

I’m a potential hoarder, I confess. And while my home and life are slightly chaotic, I’ve always found it beautiful to see poetry and meaning in mundane things that people would call recyclables: the first movie ticket of that awful Polish movie you chose to try to impress me; the dried petals of the rose from our year-long courtship bouquet; Tintin’s key ring with his house key — which you gave me not exactly as a romantic gesture, remember? But, yes, after a little shack I made after I was waiting for you for 1 hour and 40 minutes in the garage because you were late for a meeting and I had no way to get in…

Funny that there was a shack in this pre-order “let’s live together”, but there was no shack at the end. He really had a mismatch, the flame was extinguished, love turned into friendship, there was something that was lost. But he was always affectionate. And that I didn’t want to miss.

I know I live in a crazy paradox: I’m so afraid of losing something important, of throwing away things that could be precious that I accumulate everything inside (home and heart). I accumulate hopes, memories, dreams, ghosts, interspersed with old notes and CDs that I no longer have anywhere to listen to (but that some loves recorded for me).

When I broke up with you, I thought it was kind of esoteric, a Saturn Return effect. I wanted to shake my life, look outside. I wanted more intensity, more smells, more doors. But I left the Tintin key ring here, in the second drawer of my nightstand. Of course I have common sense (a little, but I swear I do) and I never thought of showing up by surprise and opening the door with the cute key ring. Okay, go… I thought about it, but I wasn’t going to do it, I swear! Who knows if you were already with someone… It’s been so long that I don’t even know about your life anymore, and I even think it’s better that way.

In my mind, we were going to hang out with a lot of people, get a lot of booze, collect some crushes, and—satisfied and homesick—open the same door together again. Without having to talk about the details of what happened with each one in that distant time. That’s why I silenced you on the networks. For us to free ourselves also digitally.

Silence your social media notifications, but I didn’t silence my hopes, because the Aquarius woman who wanted to throw herself into the world also has a Pisces ascendant and a Cancer moon – that is, at some point, I thought the stars would make our lives come back to cross, with a more favorable astral conjunction.

Maybe it’s the cold, age, or melancholy ’cause This is Us It’s ending and I’m going to lose my fictional foster family, but the truth is that these days I’m more holed up. And my house, so full of things, memories and hopes, hasn’t brought me as much peace as before. A friend, trying to help me put order in the 50m2 and in my heart, sent me a video of Marie Kondo. According to Cami, I should follow in the footsteps of this famous organization expert and do a physical cleaning that would also be emotional. I should take each accumulated object, take a good look at it and ask me “that makes me happy?” . If you don’t, trash, donate or recycle. The promise was that I would arrive at the weekend with much more space in the house, in my mind and in my life; and, to celebrate, she was going to take me out for drinks at a cool new bar in Santa Cecília.

I started with the fateful nightstand and Tintin’s key ring. I could be rational and think that it’s just a piece of metal and a child’s doll, which might make my godson a lot happier than I am—since he loves vintage drawings. But I look again and smile: makes me happy, yes. It makes me happy and reminds me that there is such a love as possible that I defend so much, the one that sprouts after a shack in the garage and opens doors to more intimacy. It makes me happy because it serves as a lifeline for the hangover mornings of the crazy single life: in the first drawer, the medicine for the liver and for the headache, and we in the second with a key to a future where there can be Sundays of the two of us on the couch, redemption and a fresh start. On the right time…

The hours went by and I couldn’t get rid of any item from the sentimental drawers. “Maybe it’s the room’s fault. I started with the most difficult room. The one that has the most beautiful and intimate symbols”, I thought. So I decided to change the air and face the kitchen, already victoriously anticipating the photo of the free shelves that I was going to send to Cami.

I went to tidy up my pantry and had a crying fit. She is the exact portrait of my love life: a great accumulation of delicious possibilities collected to be tasted at the exact moment. But the expiration dates seem to have come before the timing. The tray of jumbo dates you loved is already moldy; the Thai curry I bought to cook an aphrodisiac recipe expired in October 2019; the dulce de leche from Tiradentes that I kept to allow myself my day without a diet and with lots of love has already hardened before any heart softened here… It definitely doesn’t make me happy.

In the back of the cupboard I see the bottle of French wine that your sister brought us and that we saved for a special occasion. Apparently the only thing left. I look at my even more chaotic home and I miss you more than ever. Is there anything left of us?

I wear a sweatshirt that you forgot here at the house—and that I slept in trying to blend my perfume with yours; I get the Tintin key and decide to drive to his house. Feeling practically like Richard Gere going to win Julia Roberts back in that white limousine in “A beautiful woman” , I drove up the street to your apartment. I’m not even sure I’ll have the courage to ring the bell. I don’t even know if you’ll be home.

I think about checking social media, but until you authorize me again on insta… I might lose my nerve. I park in front of the lobby. My heart in my mouth and TinTin in my hand. I look up and mentally count to 5 to see if the porch light is on. Is not. But to my surprise, the dark grid supports a huge “for rent” sign.

I don’t even know how long I look up, but it was enough for the doorman to ask me “do you want to visit the apartment? It’s for rent.” I realize I don’t know this doorman. He changed. You changed. I keep the Tintin key in my bag and accept the suggestion of the doorman who, friendly, shows me his apartment, completely empty of our symbols. Already painted and renovated. I ask him if he has been renting for a while and he tells me that the former resident was transferred to New York for work about 2 years ago. “He even changed the lock for these modern code ones,” the doorman shows me. I tuck Tintin’s key fob into my bag and hold back tears.

I call Cam. Marie Kondo’s Japanese subtlety isn’t working for me. I need some chaos and melodrama. She gets ready to watch the latest episode of This is Us with me and I promise to open a special wine. I open your sister’s wine and offer it to this dear friend. I laugh and pour Tintin a third glass. We say goodbyes—to the Pearson family and to you. I take a sip longingly and eagerly, and to my surprise, it’s not even that good—or maybe it’s already slightly vinegary.