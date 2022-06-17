Forspoken Joins AMD “Raise the Game” Bundle When Buying Radeon 6000 GPUs

Of the three games in the bundle, only Sniper Elite 5 has been released so far.

After revealing last month that the new Saints Row, coming in August, and Sniper Elite 5, now available, would be the games in the “Raise The Game” bundle, now AMD reveals that Square Enix’s new title, Forspoken, is the newest game to join the bundle. This is a nice addition, as the game is selling between R$350 and R$474.50 with the Deluxe version on Steam.

The Raise the Game bundle is available for anyone who buys any of the Radeon RX 6000 video cards. The Brazilian promotion page has not yet updated with the new games, as there is still no availability here, but AMD guarantees that it is working with its retail partners to increase promotion availability.

Those who buy Radeon RX 6400 and RX 6500 XT entry cards will only be entitled to Saints Row. The newly added title, Forspoken, can be purchased with the purchase of the RX 6600, RX 6600 XT and RX 6650 XT. By purchasing any graphics card above the RX 6700, the PC gamer will be able to win both titles, in addition to Sniper Elite 5.

Among the three games, only Sniper Elite 5 has been released so far and it is the only one that has recommended requirements, although nothing detailed. Regarding the GPU requirement, the Steam page says that it recommends using a video card with 6GB of video memory. That is, any GPU above the Radeon RX 6600.

Saints Row already had the minimum requirements disclosed by Deep Silver on the Epic Store page, but nothing recommended at the moment.

Minimum Requirements – Saints Row (1080p – 30 FPS)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-3240 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM memory: 8GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480

Storage: 50GB

Saints Row arrives August 23, exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, and will also be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Forspoken will only be available from October 11 exclusively to PC and PS5

New trailer for Forspoken shows wide variety of spells available in the game

Lava explosions, water prisons and thunder will be part of the protagonist’s arsenal



Source: AMD