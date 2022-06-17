Full house! Atltico sells more than 39,000 tickets for a game with Flamengo

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico fans promise big party on Sunday against Flamengo

Atltico fans promise a big party for the match against Flamengo. Galo reported that more than 39,000 tickets were sold for the match against Rubro-Negro, on Sunday, at 4 pm, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. It took only five hours of marketing to reach the mark.

Atltico is not going through a good phase of the season. There are four games without a win, with three draws and one defeat (by 5 to 3, for Fluminense). The bad results increase the pressure on Turco Mohamed, the team’s coach.

In social networks, alvinegro fans campaign for the resignation of the coach. In the view of Atletico, the team has lost its performance with Turco Mohamed and is not playing good football, especially in the Brazilian Championship games.

The board treats the issue with more caution, especially due to the difficulty in finding good names in the market. A wing at Atltico is in favor of the coach’s departure, but continuity is based on consensus – director Rodrigo Caetano is the one who most defends the Argentine’s permanence.

Turkish knows that pressured by the Atletico fans. Even so, he asks for the support of the masses in the match against Flamengo, this Sunday.

“This is a moment that we have to win so that the psychological is in our favor. It is a fundamental match and surely with all the support of the fans we will seek this result in our favor”, he said.