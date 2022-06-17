Galaxy A04 Core: cheap Samsung has leaked design with a camera

Samsung is getting ready to announce the Galaxy A04 Core, its next low-cost smartphone with an extremely affordable price and simple specifications. And new information shared by the site WinFuture highlight the entire look of the device and its three color options before launch.

From the leak we see that the successor to the Galaxy A03 Core will inherit the design of the current model, offering a body with a plastic finish, a rear camera with a flash aligned just below, a front camera in a teardrop notch and large bezels around the screen. .

Leaked design of the future Galaxy A04 Core (Image: Reproduction / WinFuture)

The smartphone appears in three colors: black, bronze (or copper) and blue/light green, all with a textured finish that promotes a distortion in the way the light falls and allows you to create a differentiated pattern on the back.

According to more recent leaks, the smartphone will be equipped with an Exynos 850 processor developed and produced by Samsung itself, but further details regarding the device have not been revealed.

Galaxy A04 Core will have A03 Core design, but new color options (Image: Playback/WinFuture)

Launched in Brazil in December of last year, the Galaxy A03 Core stands out for its large 5,000 mAh battery and the low price of just R$999 — it can currently be found in the range of R$600.

The smartphone has a micro USB connector (the new generation is expected to be updated with USB-C), in addition to offering a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD resolution, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB storage and Android 11 (Go Edition).

The new Galaxy A04 Core should be announced soon by Samsung and can keep most of the current generation’s specifications, including the 5 MP front camera and 8 MP rear camera. News should come out soon.

Source: WinFuture