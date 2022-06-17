Game of Thrones | A sequel is in development at HBO, with Kit Harrington back as Jon Snow

(Image: playback/HBO)

He may not know anything, but he will have time to learn. according to THR, Harrington Kit will reprise the role of Jon Snow in a new spin-off series from “game of Thrones” by HBO.

Still in an early stage of development, the new series would be set after the events of the end of “Game of Thrones”. At the time, Jon Snow, one of the most iconic characters on television of the 2010s, ended up exiled from Westeros, joining the Wildlings who lived beyond the Wall in the north of the continent. Snow, whose given name was Aegon Targaryen, met this fate for murdering Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) after she burned half of the capital city of King’s Landing with her dragon Drogon.

Harrington followed his career after the end of “Game of Thrones”, coming to join the MCU in “eternal“, playing Dane Whitman. The movie’s post-credits scene even hints at future appearances of the character in that universe with the mantle of the Black Knight hero.

With the new series, HBO now has seven “Game of Thrones” spin-offs in different stages of production. In live-action are “10,000 Ships“, “9 Voyages“, “Dunk and Egg“, plus three other animated prequel series, including “The Golden Empire“, set in the mythical city of Yi Ti. The first completed spin-off is “The Dragon’s House“, which premieres August 21 on HBO and HBO Max.