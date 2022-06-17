GeForce 516.40 driver arrives optimized for 6 games, including RTX in Resident Evil series

Fall Guys, ICARUS and Jurassic Wold Evoluion 2 are also among the games with optimizations

Download Links

NVIDIA has released the drivers GeForce 516.40 WHQL for your graphics cards with optimizations for Fall Guys games: Free for All, ICARUS (NVIDIA Reflex), Jurassic Wold Evoluion 2 (RTX), Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 (RTX). The drivers can be DOWNLOAD by clicking on the link, below the new version:

Game Ready:

– Fall Guys: Free for All

– ICARUS (NVIDIA Reflex)

– Jurassic World Evolution 2 (RTX)

– Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 (RTX)

Corrections:

– [Enscape] Shadows may not be rendered correctly. [3530584]– [Advanced Optimus] Brightness settings are not getting applied correctly on certain Lenovo notebooks. [3497181]– Club 3D CAC-1085 dongle limited to maximum resolution of 4K at 60 Hz. [3542678]

To see all the news, check out the release notes for this version by clicking here. We also recommend checking out NVIDIA Experience, this app makes the whole process easier and suggests downloading new drivers when they are released.

NOTE: The new versions bring all the fixes and news from previous versions.