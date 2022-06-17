Global crypto companies are just waiting for regulation to enter Brazil

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a period of heavy losses that is not yet expected to end, according to some analysts. However, representatives of foreign crypto companies present at Consensus 2022, the world’s largest event in the sector held last week in Austin, in the United States, guarantee that the time is ideal to prepare the ground in Brazil and wait for the next price boom.

One of the reasons would be the strong potential seen by these companies in the country, which is the most populous in Latin America, but lags behind in cryptocurrency adoption metrics compared to neighboring Argentina, for example.

“Expansion in a bear market is always more difficult, in the bull market we see much more interest [dos usuários por criptomoedas]. But it is a good time to focus on product quality, technology and safety, so that, when the next wave arrives, we are well prepared, with customer service in the language of Brazilians”, explains Michelle Mafra, responsible for marketing at the global exchange. Bybit in Latin America, which recently announced an investment of US$50 million to grow in the region.

To remain relevant, Bybit bets on a “high tech” platform focused on professional traders, a client that tends to remain active even in low market moments – at least more than the average retail user.

However, as reported by the InfoMoney CoinDesk, the company carefully monitors the possible approval of the regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies in Brazil, since its main attraction is the offer of cryptocurrency derivative products, a practice prohibited by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) without obtaining a special license. The tendency is for Bybit to follow a different path from that adopted by Binance, providing, at the outset, a platform in Brazilian Portuguese without the offer of futures and other derivatives. The launch is expected to take place later this year.

Also waiting for the approval of crypto regulation to intensify its presence in Brazil is Bit2Me, the largest exchange in Spain. With a team of Brazilians already working in the country, the company is committed to strict regulatory compliance, mirroring its operations in the European country, where it is the only one in the sector to have a license to operate as an exchange and custodian of cryptocurrencies.

“The main challenges now are navigating the Brazilian political sector. Also getting to know the competition, learning how the country operates”, explains John Izaguirre, responsible for the project launch platform within Bit2Me.

He admits that the company recognizes the increasingly competitive environment in Brazil, and therefore proposes a climate of cooperation with “all the actors that are already in the ecosystem”. As strengths, Bit2Me brings a complete package that includes from income products to project launch platforms, in line with what is offered by global exchanges.

However, guarantees Izaguirre, the company will seek to obtain a license to operate in a regulated manner in Brazil. “We don’t want to be decentralized or unregulated.”

The expected approval of the Brazilian crypto market regulation project should also impact the business of foreign exchanges that already operate in the country. One of them is Bitso, which started to offer a yield product that pays up to 15% per year in stablecoins, but which has formal approval only from the Gibraltar regulator.

“We feel very comfortable in offering this product [levando em conta] the current regulatory framework in Brazil. When crypto regulation arises, in our case it will be very easy to adapt,” explained Thales Araújo de Freitas, Bitso’s chief executive for Brazil, in an interview with InfoMoney CoinDesk.

The first company in the sector to achieve unicorn status in the region (the second was 2TM, the Bitcoin Market controller), the exchange recently reached the mark of 5 million accounts opened in Latin America (the numbers for Brazil were not disclosed).

Announced as country manager in April, Freitas arrived with an ambitious goal of taking Bitso to the post of the country’s largest exchange in 2022. Amid the decline of the market as a whole, he says the important thing is product quality and create utility for cryptos in the country, and reaffirms that Brazil continues to be the company’s growth focus.

“Brazil is a super priority for us,” he added. Bitso, it is worth remembering, has about 170 employees in the country and the CEO and co-founder, Daniel Vogel, lives in São Paulo.

Banks are chasing losses

The expectation for the approval of the crypto regulatory framework also encourages banks and other financial institutions to seek space in the sector, two years after the great institutional boom that began in the United States and was considered one of the responsible for the Bitcoin price soaring last year. .

The move is also driven by the accelerated growth in the pace of money transfers from bank accounts to crypto exchanges – according to sources heard by the InfoMoney CoinDeskthis was one of the reasons that led Itaú to start offering, in April, its first crypto asset fund, the Hashdex Crypto Selection FIC FIM.

With an eye on the opportunity, foreign companies are taking the opportunity to provide the necessary infrastructure to implement crypto services in the traditional banking environment. According to ConsenSys, the company that develops MetaMask, the world’s leading cryptocurrency wallet, Brazil is already its main retail market in the Americas, which also ends up having an impact on the institutional side.

“Funds and fintechs began to see the need to create crypto yield products (like the one offered by Bitso) and structured products for clients, earning returns through DeFi trading using MetaMask Institutional,” explains Daniel Lynch, Sales Director. from ConsenSys. MetaMask Institutional is a version of the portfolio integrated with compliance mechanisms, aimed at companies.

Parfin, a blockchain infrastructure company founded by Brazilians in the US, is also riding the institutional wave and focusing its efforts on the new Brazilian clientele. “The Central Bank’s opinion on the matter helps, in addition to the new law that must pass in Congress. Institutions feel more comfortable”, says CEO and co-founder Marcos Viriato.

