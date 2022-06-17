Google Duplex impresses, but arrives incomplete in Brazil

After four years of waiting, Google Duplex finally arrived in Brazil and left many people impressed with the natural communication capacity of artificial intelligence. On the other hand, technology shouldn’t offer all of its amazing opportunities for use here, such as scheduling appointments at hairdressers or booking tables at restaurants.

During the Google for Brazil event, held on Tuesday (14), in São Paulo (SP), the company showed a conversation between the robot and a company attendant. In the video shown, the artificial intelligence asks the person to confirm the opening and closing days and times of the company. The data is then recorded and used to feed the information card displayed in Maps and Search.

The idea would be to keep such information up to date to ensure that the consumer does not come face to face with the door of a petshop closed on Saturday or a restaurant that closes operations before 10pm, for example. A lot of people turn to Google to find out if a certain establishment is open, so it’s essential to keep this data reliable.

entrepreneur support

According to the head of Google Assistant Partnerships in Latin America, Marco Oliveira, this would have been a choice at this early stage. “The goal is to help entrepreneurs at this time of post-pandemic economic recovery. That’s why we chose to focus on this specific audience”, explained the executive.

Oliveira said the companies were chosen at random to train the machine learning-based technology. The more diversity of accents and ways of speaking, the better for the model, which is still in the process of improvement. “Companies registered in the service had preference, of course, but there was no other criterion. Hospitals and health services did not go through this process”, he pointed out.

The novelty has been in testing for three months and has already contacted more than 50,000 Brazilian companies, an average of 200 per day. Google does not disclose data on the tool’s receptivity – although the executive says it was “very positive” -, so it is not possible to know the percentage of updated data.

By the way, for security reasons, Google always makes calls from the same phone number, so if you receive a call from another unknown number, it is good to be suspicious of a scam. This is the phone number used by Google Assistant and Duplex technology to reach users: +55 (11) 3878-8565.

These are the Google Assistant phone numbers in Brazil and worldwide (Image: Reproduction/Google)

Lack of popular resources

Despite the arrival in Brazil being a huge step forward, it is impossible not to notice the absence of other revolutionary features of Duplex. Since it was announced to the world at Google I/O 2018, the technology has gained smart capabilities to perform routine tasks, especially those that depend on a call.

In the second half of 2020, Google’s AI was already able to schedule haircuts by itself in the United States. Of course, it wasn’t anything fancy, like specific hairstyles or treatments, but it was time to schedule.

The promise was for the system to call and speak directly with companies on your behalf to make reservations or buy tickets, for example. In April of last year, Duplex teamed up with Voice Assistant and gained the ability to fill in payment fields in online orders. It works like this: choose your order, go to the payment screen and the amount is automatically charged.

In July last year, the feature started to test the entry in queues using voice only. When searching for restaurants on Google Maps in the United States, a button to request a reservation with the Assistant appears — you can even set the number of people and how long they were willing to wait, if the place was full.

What will Google Duplex have in Brazil?

More than updating data, Duplex technology will be used in Brazil to guide people to perform tasks. It won’t do things for you, but it will serve as a step-by-step guide.

Another novelty that is still under development would be the use of voice to automate these tasks. Both features that come to Brazil still require entering text with the keyboard of the computer or cell phone. “It is something that is under analysis, but there is no forecast of arrival in Brazil”, confirmed Marco.

ticket purchase

The example shown by Google was the help in buying a movie ticket, useful especially for those who are less familiar with the digital world. When searching for your favorite movie, Search displays the times and theaters where it is showing. With Duplex, the user will be able to buy the ticket right there, without having to access third-party websites.

Instead of navigating through five or ten different pages, a person can skip a few steps with the autofill tool and Google Pay payment details. The advantage is to dispense with registering on several different shopping sites, which leaves your personal information more exposed.

This will be possible thanks to a partnership signed with Ingresso.com. The search giant guarantees that there will be no additional fee charged to the user or to the service provider. “Google will earn money indirectly, as the strengthening of Search for services implies more gains”, explained the head of Partnerships during one of the event’s roundtables.

Consult polling places

There is also a use aimed at the 2022 Elections. With the support of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Google Assistant will request all the necessary data to locate your electoral zone.

You will need to fill in the data as the Assistant’s voice prompts you. Full name, CPF, address, mother’s name and other information will be requested to search for where you will vote this year. The advantage is to do this on the search screen, without having to access third-party sites.

Both the guided ticket purchase and the consultation of polling places should arrive for the user in the second half of 2022. Unfortunately, it will not arrive with its full potential yet, but the arrival here shows how the Brazilian market is relevant for the Google.

Duplex is currently present in 11 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, United States, France, Great Britain, Japan, Mexico and New Zealand). The technology was used during the Covid-19 lockdown to quickly update the volumes of information about services and delivery methods that establishments now offer.