Google will offer 500,000 training grants in Brazil

Last Tuesday (14), during the Google for Brazil event, in São Paulo, Google announced that its engineering operations will be expanded in Brazil. In addition, it will also offer 500,000 training grants and encourage journalistic companies and resources to Brazilian Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

One of the initiatives that will be part of the expansion of technical operations is the opening of a company engineering center in São Paulo. For this, a headquarters will be built with more than 7 thousand square meters and rooms that will hold up to 400 professionals.

In this endeavor, Google will have a partnership with the Institute of Technological Research (IPT), in the University City of the University of São Paulo (USP). Focusing on digital security, this will be Google’s second engineering office in Latin America.

500 thousand bags

According to Folha de S. Paulo, the search giant also announced, on June 9, that it will make available 500,000 Google Professional Certificate grants.

As of last Tuesday (14), the distribution of these scholarships began, allocating 30,000 of them to young people enrolled in the Centro de Integração Empresa Escola (CIEE). Black people, women, LGBTQIA+ and the low-income population will have priority in the selection process for the scholarships.

press support

Through the expansion of the Startups Lab, a program to encourage new journalistic companies, Google will also expand partnerships with Brazilian press vehicles, with 16 vehicles with innovative models that will be supported by big tech.

And through the Local Lab, Google’s support initiative for emerging media, the company will support up to 100 smaller outlets with training focused on business development.

Resources for social projects

NGOs will also be assisted by Google. The Instituto Rede Mulher Empreendedora will receive an incentive of R$ 10 million that will be destined to the professional training of 200 thousand women. The Dorina Nowill Foundation, which seeks the social inclusion of people with visual impairments, will also receive company resources.

