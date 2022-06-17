Grêmio makes last proposal for Lucas Leiva and awaits response | Guild

Grêmio had a new round of talks and made one last proposal to try to seal the signing of Lucas Leiva. The gaucho club says behind the scenes that it has reached the limit and expects a response from the midfielder formed at Tricolor by the end of this Friday.

After changes in the offer, Grêmio guarantees to have made the last move to count on Lucas Leiva. O ge found that the midfielder gave up salary values, but asked for an amount similar to what he initially wanted in case of access to Series A.

The intention of the gaucho club is to sign a contract until the end of 2023, another point to be considered by the player, who wanted a longer bond. The two parties are negotiating these and other issues and an outcome is expected in the coming hours.

Behind the scenes, Grêmio considers the business difficult and adopted a pessimistic tone for the negotiation. In addition, Lucas has another proposal with better terms than those offered by Tricolor. At the same time, the athlete wanted to wear the club’s shirt again.

The player met virtually with president Romildo Bolzan, and this Friday executive Diego Cerri led the conversations with businessman Giuliano Bertolucci. All to try to tie a deal, seen as difficult.

Talks have been taking place since the end of May between the two parties. Grêmio tries to return the player who formed at the club in 2005 and sold to Liverpool in 2007. Lucas has been free on the market since Lazio’s departure at the end of the European season.

