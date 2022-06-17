Grêmio sells over 15,000 tickets and projects the Arena’s largest audience in Série B | Guild

Grêmio expects its biggest audience at the Arena this Saturday morning, against Sampaio Corrêa, for the 13th round of Serie B. Until early this Friday afternoon, the club had sold 15,000 tickets and projects 27,000 fans for the match.

The west lawn chair sector has no more seats available. The game marks the reopening of the North Stand, closed during Series B for Tricolor to comply with punishment suffered last year for invading the field in the defeat to Palmeiras.

After the victory against Novorizontino, there were complaints from fans about the value of tickets and ramps that were closed. Since then, some promotions have been carried out to attract public and the manager of the Arena announced on social media that Grêmio fans will have access to all ramps.

In addition, Saturday’s duel marks the return of the public in the most popular sector, without seats and where Grêmio’s organized supporters are. The club even reduced the price of tickets for that space from R$50 to R$40.

Of the five games that Tricolor played in the Arena for Serie B, the one that had the biggest audience was in the defeat to Chapecoense in the second round, on April 15, which reached 23,500 and fans. In the victory against Guarani, in the third round, there were 22,649 fans.

In addition to discounts for the sector without seats, Grêmio also made promotions for members, with discounts for some areas of the stadium, debt settlement for smaller amounts and entry for child members at R$ 1, among other actions.

