“Grey’s Anatomy” concludes season 18 with return to origins

“Grey’s Anatomy” arrived at your eighteenth season and continues to be renewed year after year. For better or worse, the public’s questioning about whether the next phase of the series would be the last has become routine. Rumors point out that, probably, the end could come in the twentieth season, but nothing official. It is true that, in recent years, the series has demonstrated his love for fans rescuing characters and reliving scenes from the early yearsbut something has changed this time. The following are spoilers for season 18.





Anyone who is a fan of the series likes when the production brings back characters from the “golden age”. Only in the previous season we reviewed Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), George O’malley (TR Knight), Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh), Mark Sloan (Eric Dane)all in a kind of dream, since Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was in a coma victim of the coronavirus. In this, Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) was a great gift for three episodes – his presence has been requested by those who follow since he made his last appearance. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) also appears, having reconnected with Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).









Characters who have contributed to the series’ legacy will always be welcome, but the narrative must go on and this time, the series’ definitive end is more palpable than the old yearly assumption.





Consequences of the pandemic lead to the end?





Season 18 brought a question that was born in real life: after two intense years of the coronavirus pandemic, interns and residents had their studies affected due to the chaos installed in hospitals. With fewer surgeries added to the lack of experience, a succession of mistakes makes the Gray Sloan Memorial decays to the point of losing residency program.





Losing the ability to teach, the hospital loses its essence. Putting this on the agenda would be a great sign of the end of the series. Well, nothing better than ending a story making the audience reflect on its legacy. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson)burdened with responsibility, ended up giving up her position to Meredith, who now occupies the boss chair.





We have, finally, the protagonist at the top of the head of the hospital where she entered as an intern. Yes, she also considered leaving the hospital, but now it will be her responsibility to rebuild the place. The situation is almost poetic and a sea of ​​possibilities opens up. Many names can help you (Cristina, Arizona, Callieare the most cited), in addition to all who have already made appearances.





Apparently, the next season will bring interesting surprises, whether or not validating the assumptions cited here. We also had valuable subplots, such as the entry of Kai (ER Fightmaster)first non-binary medical person in series history, and more tense arcs such as The Hunt Family Escape after Owen (Kevin McKidd) make drugs available for the assisted death of a patient.





It is worth mentioning that Meredith Gray has reached new heights of importance in the fictional medical community. That’s because she fought alongside Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and a team of scientists to find the Parkinson’s cure and was successful in research. The project, as mentioned in the episodes, sets a precedent for her to also advance against the Alzheimer’s, a diagnosis that Ellis Gray (Kate Burton) had before she died. Another important and significant point for the next phase of the program.





A little bit of Brazil in “Grey’s”





Season 18 also brought some behind-the-scenes news. Screenwriter Beto Skubs, from Piracicaba, joined the team throughout the episodes. In particular, the 14th episode is full of references to Brazilsince it presented a Brazilian family who crosses the USA in a trailer, heading to the hospital, in search of cardiac treatment for his teenage daughter. Himself Beto Skubs appeared as part of the medical team that received the patient at the door of the place.





the screenwriter was interviewed by the column A Series of Thingstelling details of the routine in the series, inspirations and other series, check out the interview here.





THE “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 18 came to an end in the United States. In Brazil, the new episodes are aired by Sony. The series can also be seen on Star+, Globoplay and Amazon Prime Video. Its derivative, “Station 19” is also on Star+.









*Fernando Martins is a journalist, writer and great enthusiast of television productions. Creator of A Series of Things, he writes weekly in this space. Instagram: @umaseriedecoisas.





