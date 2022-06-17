GRU Airport makes announcement about “distinguished visitors” coming soon to the airport

Image: GRU Airport


The GRU Airport concessionaire, which manages the Governador André Franco Montoro International Airport, in Guarulhos (SP), released a curious information on a social network on Wednesday, June 15th.

According to the company, São Paulo International Airport, the busiest in South America, will soon receive “distinguished visitors”.

Although without revealing exactly who they are, the image that accompanies the publication leaves no doubt for fans of one of the most beloved animations in world cinema, which is about to go to the big screen.


However, despite the scene with a “minion” and the “devil favorite” that has the same name as the dealership, GRU Airport leaves in suspense what the special action with the characters will be.

What will come around?





