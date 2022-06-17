Guedes says that Eletrobras is capitalized and is a guarantee of energy security | Economy



Minister Paulo GuedesFabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, speaking this Tuesday, 14, about the numbers involved in the capitalization operation of Eletrobras, said that the company “is capitalized and is the guarantee of the country’s energy security”. He spoke during an event to ring the company’s capitalization bell at the B3 headquarters, in São Paulo, where the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is also present.

Guedes reiterated that, from the operation, R$ 5 billion will go to the Nuclear Energy Program, R$ 32 billion for reasonable tariffs and R$ 10 billion for the revitalization of the country’s hydrographic basins. “Is it over there [a privatização]has countless dimensions”, said Guedes in a celebratory tone.

Turning to President Bolsonaro, the minister said that it would be impossible for the government to do what it has been doing without the trust of the president.

“When we started government, we sat down and talked about all of this. [privatização da Eletrobras] affects all dimensions of society, as Adolfo [Sachsida, ministro de Minas e Energia]”, said Guedes.

The minister also recalled that Eletrobras had little capacity to make investments and that it has now contracted more than R$ 8 billion in investments.

“It is the guarantee of Brazil’s energy security in this new dimension, which is the renewable dimension. It will build a wind farm 25 km from the coast. Eletrobras will be a giant as it always was. We are giving it back this ability to fly”, said Guedes.