Gunnir Arc A380 Photon 6G OC is Intel’s First Partner GPU

The first Intel Arc graphics cards already started to be sold in China, as Intel itself had already said it would, with the release to the rest of the world by September. After showing here the launch of Arc A380 in China, now the first images of a partner model appeared on the internetin addition to a high-end GPU teaser indicating the imminent release.

Gunnir is one of Intel’s partners with the debut of Arc desktop graphics cards. The photos refer to the Arc A380 Photon 6G OC, a dual fan board with a large aluminum heatsink, an 8-pin power connector and a very “boxy” design, something I particularly like. The model will have blue LEDs on the logo and names.

Gunnir’s A380 has three modules of 2GB GDDR6 with speeds at 15.5Gbps, lower than the 16 Gbps of the Intel reference model. The opposite happens with frequencies, since the Gunnir model has maximum clock of 2450 MHzagainst the 2000 MHz of the reference model, but the price of this higher frequency is a consumption of 17W above 75W (92W) of the standard model.

The model has the chip ACM-G11 GPU, equipped with 8 Xe Cores and 1024 FP32 cores. The card offers three DisplayPort ports and one HDMI 2.0 port. The GPU supports features such as DX 12 Ultimate, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, plus HEVC and H.264 encoding and decoding. Intel’s Deep Link provides more efficient communication between the GPU and CPU, increasing performance by optimizing hardware usage.

Intel says that the Arc A380 delivers over 60 FPS at 1080p in games like League of Legends, Naraka: Bladepoint, DOTA 2, PUBG, among others, as the company’s own graph shows us.

Gunnir still gives a small preview of the high-end graphics card within the initial Intel Arc lineup. The board, which appears blurry, has three fans and we could be looking at an A770 or an A780. While the cards don’t officially arrive here, we’ll learn more about them as they’re released in China.

Via: VideoCardz