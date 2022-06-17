Gustavo Gómez returns to Palmeiras with goals, new role and even dance | palm trees

Before the match against the Goiás team, the question was about who would be Gustavo Gómez’s defender partner: Luan or Murilo. Without the injured right-back Marcos Rocha, Abel Ferreira chose to use the two defenders and improvise his captain in the role. And isn’t that the Paraguayan did well?

Playing as a full-back when Palmeiras didn’t have the ball, Gómez was also a kind of third-back and a surprise element at times when Verdão had control of the game. That’s how shirt 15 scored two goals in the match and even risked a bicycle inside the area.

1 of 2 Goméz dances in celebration of the second goal against Atlético-GO — Photo: Cesar Greco Goméz dances in the celebration of the second goal against Atlético-GO – Photo: Cesar Greco

Abel Ferreira admitted that Gustavo Gómez would start the game on the bench if Marcos Rocha was able to play.

– As a coach, I think of everything and do the best for the team, not for the criticism. If we win the game, it’s spectacular. He put three defenders, Gómez even scored two goals. If we lost, they would say that I am Professor Pardal, that I invent, that I had Mayke, Garcia. Gómez was going to start on the bench, because he was with the national team, the defense was fine.

– Rocha would play if he wasn’t injured. But it went well, seven magical minutes and I am the best coach in the world. But that’s not it. I have the balance of understanding that, if things didn’t go well, and they might not, of also recognizing that the offensive capacity of a full-back building there is greater than that of a defender, but it gives us other things too, set pieces more aggressive. The game is much more than attacking – said Abel.

The two goals scored against Atlético-GO made Gustavo Gómez the third-highest-scoring defender in the club’s history, with 22 goals, tied with Vagner Bacharel and behind only Luis Pereira (36) and Loschiavo (33).

2 of 2 Gustavo Gómez and Danilo celebrate Palmeiras’ goal against Atlético-GO — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Gustavo Gómez and Danilo celebrate Palmeiras’ goal against Atlético-GO — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Gustavo Gómez’s season for Palmeiras has 28 games, five goals scored and one assist. So far, there have been two titles: Recopa and Paulistão.

The good moment made room for an irreverent celebration of the Paraguayan. More restrained in the celebrations, the defender was encouraged by the defensive midfielder Danilo and enjoyed the second goal scored at Allianz Parque, which received the third best audience of the season. Gómez thanked and applauded the fans in the stadium.

