Had your cell phone stolen? Check out 5 steps to protect financial information and banking apps

Having your cell phone stolen is a headache for anyone. The search for a new device, contact recovery and social networks generate great frustrations. However, the devices also have banking applications, financial information, investments and various applications for accessing the assets of their holders.

Data from Sejusp (State Department of Justice and Public Security) point to 1,377 cases of robberies and 8,159 cases of theft registered throughout the year in Campo Grande. The data does not refer only to crimes involving cell phones, but the devices are included in the statistics.

Recently, a case reported by a Twitter user had repercussions across the country. The victim, who introduces himself as VanDep, explains that his cell phone was stolen with the screen unlocked, as the crime occurred while the victim was using the device. Entering, the user reports not having worried because he used facial recognition in his banking applications.

Shortly after, already at home, the victim used another device to log into his accounts opened on the stolen cell phone, when he discovered that he had lost R$ 27,000. The other day, expenses continued and exceeded R$ 100 thousand. Days after the incident and several attempts to recover the money, with the repercussion of the case, the problem was solved.

Guys: I’ve never done anything like this, but it’s the most serious and important chat I’ve ever posted here. So whoever can give me some attention, I really appreciate it. I spent 3 weeks in Barcelona, ​​the best trip I have ever taken. Before I got home, my life had turned into an unprecedented nightmare. — VanDep (@MrVanDep) May 5, 2022

Although not everyone knows, small precautions can be enough to protect financial information present on the devices and avoid situations such as those exposed on Twitter, when the person has their cell phone stolen. Professor at UCDB (Universidade Católica Dom Bosco) and technology expert, Virmerson Bento dos Santos, explained steps that must be taken to increase security on the part of users.

Know your cell phone’s IMEI code

As explained by Santos, the IMEI code is a type of cell phone CPF and must be known to the owner, as it is one of the ways to block the device after theft or robbery. For this, the user can dial #06# or search the device box (as in the image below).

With the code in hand, in case of theft, theft or even loss, the user can call the operator and request the blocking of the device, which is prevented from using mobile networks and making calls.

Use numeric passwords

With the cell phone in hand, measures can be used as prevention. The first step is to stop using passwords that use fingerprints or facial recognition, giving priority to numeric passwords. Virmerson explains that, despite being practical, such passwords can be easily reset.

recovery email

Another point highlighted by the specialist is the use of recovery e-mails other than those already used on the device. “Usually they [aplicativos] ask for an email for password recovery, the person must use another email from the one already registered on the cell phone, because when the criminal tries to change the password, he himself will receive the email on the stolen cell phone”, he explains.

Use vault apps

According to Santos, safe applications are used to save passwords for social networks or bank accounts in an encrypted form. “Many people have the habit of saving passwords in a notebook, these applications keep this data safe and criminals cannot access them in case the person has their cell phone stolen”, he commented.

Find the stolen cell phone

Another way out so that the user doesn’t have their accounts hacked is to try to recover the stolen cell phone right after the crime. It is worth remembering that the steps differ for those using the Android and iOS operating system (Apple cell phones).

In cases of Android devices, the user must access a link provided by Google and choose the lost device at the top of the screen. If the lost smartphone has more than one user profile, sign in with a Google Account that is in the main profile.

On the map, you can see information about where he is. Location is approximate and may not be exact. If your smartphone can’t be found, you’ll see its last known location, if available.

In cases where the cell phone uses the iOS system, the user must access iCloud and use the Apple ID so that the site can provide the location of the device.