HBO Max reveals the premiere date of the series Gordita Chronicles

The new comedy series Fat Chronicles, from Sony Pictures Television, premieres on June 24 on HBO MAX. The year is 1985 and Cucu “Gordita” Castelli (Olivia Gonçalves) has just said goodbye to all his friends and family in Santo Domingo and moved to Miami with his father Víctor (Juan Javier Cárdenas), a marketing executive; her courageous and vivacious mother Adela (Diana Maria Riva) and her status-obsessed older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz).

Life in America is far from what they imagined, so the Castellis are determined to take control of their strange new world. Gordita Chronicles is about family, opportunity, love, resilience and the audacious challenge of the status quo in pursuit of the “American dream”.

Eva Longoria directed the pilot episode and is executive producing for UnbeliEVable Entertainment. Claudia Forestieri wrote the pilot episode and is also the executive producer.

Josh Berman (“Drop Dead Diva,” “CSI”) is executive producing alongside Jennifer Robinson and Chris King of Osprey Productions. Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz is executive producer for Bons Mots Emporium. Zoe Saldana, Mariel Saldana and Cisely Saldana are executive producers for Cinestar Pictures.

The cast of Gordita Chronicles includes Olivia Gonçalves as “Carlota ‘Cucu’ Castelli”, a generous, confident and reticent Dominican immigrant with a heart of gold. Cucu is very excited to regain ‘queen bee’ status at her new school when her parents and older sister move to Miami due to her father’s new job; Diana Maria Riva (“Dead to Me”, “McFarland, USA”) as Adela, mother of Cucu; Juan Javier Cárdenas as “Victor Castelli”, father of Cucu; Savannah Nicole Ruiz as “Emilia”, Cucu’s older sister. Noah Rico (“High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”) as “Yosmel ‘Yoshy’ Hernandez,” a Cuban refugee and Cucu’s first friend in Miami; and Cosette Hauer as “Ashley”, an upbeat entrepreneur desperate to fit in, but who always manages to stand out.

If you want, you can watch the trailer for the series here.

