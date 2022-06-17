How Dall-E, the site that forms images from text, works

This week, an Artificial Intelligence was quite successful on social media. Dall-E-2 is a website that manages to generate unpublished images from texts and is an evolution of the first version of the technology, which was created in 2021.

The name of the site is a mixture of Salvador Dali and Wall-E, the garbage collector robot from Disney Pixar animation.

+Petrobras will announce fuel price increase on Friday, says O Globo

The official technology is still restricted and the images that appear on the networks are a kind of simplified version of the site, the Dall-e Mini, developed by the French student at PUC-RJ, Boris Dayma, which uses a similar technology. An example of the search results and how it needs to improve is the result of the “broken bottle” search that generated this screen:

How it works

The technology is an example of what is known as “machine learning”, which is when a line of code learns new things by accessing a large database. That’s why she knows what an elephant and a rainbow are, and she gave us the images by mixing the two together.

It is also possible to teach the machine to do other things. An example is GPT-3, an artificial intelligence that promises to write texts. Created by the same company that puts the Dall-E-2 to work, Open AI, owned by Elon Musk, it was programmed by humans, who entered text so that it could gain vocabulary or learn some grammar rules. Afterwards, she was able to generate a text automatically.

The difference between this mechanism and a common algorithm is that the algorithm serves to transform simple habits in networks into information. If you see a lot of videos from a particular channel on youtube and show it to the algorithm by liking, commenting or subscribing to the channel, it will show you more things about that person and about that topic.

Machine learning, on the other hand, goes a little further and can return more complex information, such as an image or text.