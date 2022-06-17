If you often upload photos to iCloud Drive, you may have noticed that images are given a default nomenclature from the smartphone’s operating system or from the settings of a camera. If you want to keep everything well organized, you can learn how to change photo name on iphone.

We already talked here how to adjust date, time and location of iPhone photos. However, the app responsible for renaming photos uploaded to iCloud Drive is Files. In it, all images are recorded and synchronized to all Apple devices registered with the same ID account.

To learn how to send a photo to the Files app and rename it, follow the steps below:

Open the Photos app. In Photo Library, select the images you want to rename; Tap the share button in the lower left corner of the screen and select the “Save to Files” option; Choose the location where you want to store the photos and tap “Save”; Return to the iPhone home screen and open the Files app; In the “Explore” tab, enter the folder where you saved the photos; Press your finger on the image for a few seconds until I opened the options menu. Then tap “Rename”; Enter a new name and tap “Done”.

Rename iPhone photos in the Photos app (Image: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

How to change file name on iPhone

In addition to renaming photos uploaded to the Files app, you can also make this change to any stored file — whether folders, documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and more.

To do this, press your finger on an item until the options menu appears, then tap “Rename”. That way, you will be able to organize your iCloud Drive and see the modification saved on your other Apple devices.