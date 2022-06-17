“I think it’s easier”; Vampeta leaves the club and points ‘guaranteed’ title to Palmeiras

Rival idol did not stay on the fence when talking about the competition that is very well underway in Verdão in 2022

O palm trees entered the field last Thursday (16) and played a “different” game against Atlético-GO, with 6 goals scored in all, 4 of them from São Paulo, even scored in just 7 minutes, starting a spectacular comeback after an attempt against by Luan. The team led by Abel Ferreira showed reaction and was devastating before the end of the first half.

With a great performance by Gustavo Gómez, for example, who scored twice in the match, Verdão reached 25 points and opened 3 for Corinthians, which is runner-up and remained with 22 after a bitter draw against Athletico-PR. The intention at the moment is to continue with the accelerated pace to create a fat in the tip before starting the decisions in the other competitions.

It is worth remembering that Alviverde guaranteed the best campaign in the group stage in the Copa Libertadores da América, knowing that they will face Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, in the next phase. For the Copa do Brasil, the opponent will be São Paulo, which has never won the competition and wants to break this taboo, but will not have an easy life, even more so by the current moment in Palmeiras.

Speaking of the moment, especially after this victory against Goiás, Vampeta praised the qualities of the Palestra Italia team:

“There were two conquests in dispute, he won both. The state championship where he has his main rivals within the country: Corinthians, São Paulo and Santos; and now Red Bull [Bragantino] that is being created. And he was champion of the South American Recopa. I think Palmeiras, with the rounds I’m seeing there, and the way they’re playing… the worst thing is not just winning, they win when they need to. Only he doesn’t lose. He [Palmeiras] caught Flamengo, rival, at Maracanã, did not lose. He got another rival, Atlético-MG… everything was fine at home, but he didn’t lose. And it’s opening up points in relation to them”emphasized the former player, who also stressed that the Brasileirão “has an owner”:

“I think it’s easier today for Palmeiras to win the Brazilian than… Last season, no, I saw it in the playoffs. Today, in the competition, I see Palmeiras with much more chances to win the [campeonato] national than the Libertadores or Copa do Brasil“completes Vampeta, about the prospects of titles for Palmeiras in the season.