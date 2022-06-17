If nothing changes, Palmeiras tramples São Paulo – 06/16/2022

Friends,

I worked on the São Paulo game and, later, on the UOL live about the game. As I’m not a multiple player, I couldn’t see Palmeiras’ game, except for the goals, after the end.

I see you built a spectacular comeback in seven minutes at the end of the first half. Luan, who scored an own goal, participated in two of the turnaround. Gustavo Gomez scored twice. Weverton’s failure allowed Atlético Goianiense to score a second.

Palmeiras is leader and favorite. As a favorite in Libertadores. And the biggest team in Brazil will now face São Paulo twice next week. The first, for the Brasileirão and the second, for the Copa do Brasil. Both in Morumbi.

Hitting in sight.

Palmeiras arrive strong and São Paulo in decline. In the last five games, they managed only six points.

The defeat against Botafogo showed a lot of weakness in the squad. With Pablo Maia’s bad form and Luan and Colorado’s injuries, there is no real midfielder. Nestor and Igor Gomes were surprised by the advance of Kayke, from Botafogo, who scored the goal.

With three defenders and no containment players, the game is very close to the area. And, if it got complicated with Botafogo, imagine with Palmeiras!

São Paulo was dominated mentally, physically and technically by Botafogo. If you don’t change, if you don’t fight, if you don’t have more physical players, you’ll be run over.