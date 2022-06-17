If you have one of these models, you will be able to run out of WhatsApp on your phone

As of October 24, WhatsApp will stop operating on several important lines. Find out which ones in this post.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

PayPal partners to facilitate electronic payments

Many users do not know, but as operating systems update, WhatsApp becomes incompatible with the cell phone model.

In this sense, as of October 24, the instant messaging app will stop operating on several important lines, such as the iPhone 6S, Galaxy SII and Sony Xperia Neo L.

“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp,” the company said.

List of models that will no longer have WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been introducing new features and updates. In this wave, many devices will no longer have updates available. So, check out the full list below:

apple – iPhone 6S; iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE.

– iPhone 6S; iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE. LG – Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

– Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q. Huawei – Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2.

– Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2. Samsung – Galaxy Trend Lite; Galaxy Xcover 2; Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2 and Galaxy S3 mini.

– Galaxy Trend Lite; Galaxy Xcover 2; Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2 and Galaxy S3 mini. ZTE – ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987

– ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987 SONY – Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S.

– Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S. Other brands – Alcatel One Touch Evo 7; Caterpillar Cat B15; Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Wiko Cink Five; Wiko Darknight; UMi X2; Lenovo A820; Faea F1 and THL W8.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Eletrobras privatization: understand the risks

Image: Antonio Salaverry / Shutterstock.com