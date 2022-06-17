In a duel between Lions, Avaí beats Fortaleza 3-2 and touches the top

In the duel between Leão da Ilha, Avaí, and Leão do Pici, Fortaleza, the Santa Catarina team won 3-2, today (16), in a match valid for the 12th round of the Brasileirão, at the Ressacada stadium, in Florianópolis. . Muriqui and Bissoli scored for the hosts while Robson and Moisés scored for the visiting team.

With the result, Avaí touched the top of the table and occupies the 7th position, with 17 points added, while Fortaleza remains in the bottom of the tournament, with only 7 points added.

Pottker, danger in person

William Pottker knew how to take advantage of Fortaleza’s hesitations and the plays that resulted in a goal or in danger provided by Avaí in front of Fortaleza’s goal came out of it, especially in plays initiated by the right, in which he always won the duels against Moisés.

Jussa complicates everything

Matheus Jussa, from Fortaleza, committed the penalty that complicated what was already difficult and made Avaí increase the score. In addition, he couldn’t intercept the Santa Catarina team’s midfield pass exchange and lost the ball at crucial moments. As a result, he was eventually substituted at halftime.

Avaí bets on speed

Avaí was better in the match but went through some periods of suffocation when Fortaleza decided to increase the marking in the exit of the ball still in the first stage. Despite that, he knew how to explore the spaces that Leão do Pici gave in the corners of the field, even with the northeastern team having two offensive full-backs, but who did not get along well when scoring, giving advantage to the points of the Santa Catarina team.

Fortaleza tries to repeat scheme

Leão do Pici entered the field with a line of three advanced defenders which, at first, seemed to be a good strategy, since that was how they beat Flamengo in the 9th round. But, unlike the match against the Rio de Janeiro team, the formation failed and only served for the team to be exposed at various times when being exploited through the speed used by the attack of Avaí formed by Copete, Marcinho and Morato.

Pici Lion does not engage

The team that in the 2021 edition of the Brasileirão came to fight for the top of the table at times, has not yet managed to gear up in the current edition. With 8 defeats, 4 draws and only 1 victory in the competition, the team doesn’t know what it’s like to win since May 6, when they defeated Flamengo, for the 9th round.

birthday goal

Avail shirt 11, Muriqui, is turning 36 today and received a gift from Pottker. After winning the ball contest against Benevenuto, Pottker found Muriqui alone in the area and played, only for the birthday boy to push it into the goal.

Muriqui, from Avai, celebrates his goal against Fortaleza for the Brazilian Championship Image: R.Pierre/AGIF

Chronology

The game started truncated, but Avaí had the first opportunities and knew how to take advantage of the chances. Muriqui and Bissoli scored at 32 and 40 of the first half, while Robson scored at 43. On the way back to the second stage, Fortaleza equalized the score with Moisés, at 19, but Bissoli scored again at 24 and closed the scoring.

next games

Fortaleza returns to the field on Sunday (19), at 6 pm, at Arena Castelão to face América-MG. Avaí will also face Fluminense next Sunday, at 7 pm, in Rio de Janeiro.

DATASHEET

AVAÍ 3 x 2 FORTALEZA

Reason: 12th Round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Hangover, in Florianópolis (SC)

Date: June 16, 2022 (Thursday)

Time: 7 pm

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (RJ)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Yellow cards: José Welison, Robson, Marcelo Boeck (FOR); Renato (AVA)

goals: Muriqui (AVA), at 32 of the 1Q; Bissoli (AVA), at 40 of the 1Q; Robson (FOR), at 43 of the 1Q; Moses, (FOR), at 2Q 19; Bissoli (AVA), at 24 of the 2Q.

HAWAII: Vladimir, Kevin, Bressan, Arthur Chaves, Bruno Cortez, Lucas Ventura (Vinicius Leite), Jean Cléber, Matheus Galdezani (Rafael Vaz), William Pottker (Copete), Bissoli (Morato) and Muriqui (Renato). Technician: Eduardo Baroque.

STRENGTH: Marcelo Boeck, Landázuri (Ceballos), Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi, Hércules (Ronald), José Welison, Matheus Jussa (Lucas Crispim), Lucas Lima (Silvio Romero), Juninho Capixaba, Moisés (Igor Torres) and Robson. Technician: Juan Vojvoda