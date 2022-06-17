Infinix INBook X1 Slim debuts with up to 16GB of RAM and Intel chips

The Chinese company Infinix has just made its newest laptop official, the Infinix INBook X1 Slim. It arrives with a compact 14-inch display with Full HD resolution and a good front use. As seen in the images, it features a super thin design that is just 14.8mm thick and weighs just 1.24kg. In addition, it includes an integrated HD webcam and has DTS audio promising excellent sound quality.

Regarding hardware, the Infinix INBook X1 Slim comes with three chipset options, including one with Intel Core i3 and others with Core i5 and i7. In any case, users who compare the model will have versions with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage available. In addition, the model comes out of the box with the Windows 11 operating system ready to be used.

In terms of battery, Infinix has taken care of including a large capacity of 50Whr that promises up to 11 hours of battery life on a charge alone. In addition, the notebook supports 65W super fast charging via a Type-C charger.

Main features:

Processor 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1/Core i5-1035G1/Core i7-1065G7
Video card Intel Iris Plus
RAM memory 8GB or 16GB
Storage on SSD
SSD 256 or 512 GB
Screen 14 Full HD
Drums 3 cells and 56 wh
Weight 1.24kg
System Windows 11
Keyboard backlit
audio DTS treated speakers
dimensions Height: 35.72 cm Width: 2.69 cm Depth: 27.21 cm

The new Infinix INBook X1 Slim is available in India through the Flipkart online store with prices starting from INR 29,990 (about R$ 1,961).

