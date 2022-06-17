Instagram’s full-screen feed will reach more people, confirms Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a preview of the full-screen feed test on his Instagram profile. According to the executive, the visual change will be released “soon” to more people. He stressed that photos will still remain an important part of the social network.

Despite Zuckerberg’s assertion, the full-screen version of the feed is clearly a copy of TikTok’s style, much more focused on videos than still images. The change will also affect the shortcuts to access the message inbox and to create posts on the platform.

This is the full-screen look shown by Mark Zuckerberg, possibly the model that should finally arrive (Image: Screenshot/Alveni Lisboa/Canaltech)

There are at least three different full-screen feed styles being tested simultaneously by Instagram. The first really takes up the entire screen, leaving only the space on the bottom bar free, and requires swiping up to change publications. The second model follows the same visual line already mentioned, but keeps the free scrolling as it is today.

The version shown by the CEO of Meta, seems to be an improvement of the first, but with a cleaner look and almost no buttons. This third alternative may have been created from the recent test of TikTok, which started to offer an experience with few elements on the screen to privilege the display of videos.

Full Screen Feed

Instagram had already confirmed the test via a tweet, but the experiment was still restricted to a few users. When it was released, there was a lot of complaint from digital influencers, because the preview only displays one post at a time and privileges those who produce content vertically.

The visual presented by Instagram was originally a little different from the version shown by Zuckerberg (Image: Disclosure / Instagram)

While focusing on totally changing consolidated things, the platform seems to have left out bug fixing. For several weeks now, people have been complaining about constant problems such as bugs in the filters — which left many people apprehensive about an unlikely removal of the feature — and instabilities. On Wednesday, for example, a glitch caused Stories to be redisplayed multiple times.

It has not yet been officially announced when the full-screen feed will be released to everyone. As even Zuckerberg is already sharing it, it wouldn’t be surprising if the change shows up in the next few days. Either way, Instagram says it’s open to user feedback, so there could still be some twists and turns if most people find this look bad at all. full screen.