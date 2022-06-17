Intel Arc GPU Guide recommends using a 10th generation or higher processor

GPUs have already been launched in China and will arrive in other regions in the coming weeks

THE Intel released the Intel ARC GPU Guide where it reveals the minimum requirements for the use of the hardware. The manufacturer recommends the 10th Generation Intel Core processors or higher for the use of your video card. On the Guide page, nothing is said about OMG…

Intel paying the band and choosing the song

being a manufacturer of processors and now video cardsa Intel has in its hands two factors to encourage its customers to update their hardwares. the website of GPU Guide explains that only the CPUs Intel Core 10th, 11th and 12th support the Intel ARC boards. But it does indicate that more platforms will be supported in the future.

On the motherboards part, the guide page indicates the use of plates with 400 and 500 chipset (10th and 11th generation) and 600 (12th generation). The part of motherboards it’s a little confusing. In a moment it indicates that support is mandatory for Resizable BARwhile in one part it says that you only need to use it for better performance.

Resizable BAR is a technology within the PCIe Protocol that allows the CPU full access to VRAM gives video card. This access causes the graphics performance to be increased. Instead of a small transfer of game data, the Resizable BAR allows requests and transfers between the CPU and GPU happen simultaneously.

Supported operating systems are Windows 10 and Windows 11. Nothing surprising here. At most grocery PCs still use the Windows XP and only crazy people still use the Windows 8. To find out if your system is compatible with the Intel ARCdownload the Intel Driver and Support Assistant at this link.

Intel Arc: Intel’s GPUs

Intel Arc is the brand for video cards focused on games Intel. It was presented on August 16, 2021 and will compete in the entry and intermediate segment against Nvidia GeForce and AMD Radeon. Its most powerful GPUs will compete against the RTX 3070 and RX 6700 XT, while the entry chip will rival the GTX 1650 Super.

Its first family of video cards is the Intel Arc Alchemistwhich was launched in the second quarter of 2022. The first market to receive the GPUs went to China. The other regions received plates before the end of September.

The first generation will be based on the Xe-HPG (High Performance Graphics) microarchitecture. The other architectures that will be present in the GPU family are Xe-LP for the simplest cards, Xe-HPC (High Performance Computing) and Xe-HP for servers. Intel has already announced that its boards will support DisplayPort 2.0.

