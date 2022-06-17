Is Galaxy A53 5G good? Price, test, performance

Samsung’s best-selling line, Galaxy A, attracts consumers with its cool look and features borrowed from the Galaxy S line, the brand’s most sophisticated line.

The South Korean manufacturer continues this legacy with the Galaxy A53 5G, launched in March in Brazil. Among the “borrowed” items from the S line are the rounded edges, the camera module, the 5G connection and a great set of sensors.

Even though it has a giant battery, the charger is not very fast (from 0 to 100% it takes almost two hours). Some occasional slowdowns in the use of the phone also displeased.

Anyway, the Galaxy A53 5G should be considered for those who have a basic or intermediate cell phone and already want to be prepared for when there is 5G coverage in the country – at least for capital cities, the forecast is in the second half of the year.

Strengths Take beautiful pictures with the help of Samsung’s algorithm

Sober design inspired by the Galaxy S

Android four-update guarantee Negative points Had some light stuttering while navigating

It comes with a 15W charger, which takes up to 2 hours to fully charge it Verdict In addition to the look, the performance and the result of the photos taken are positive points of the model. The negatives are due to slow loading and some stuttering during use. Comparing to the competition, the A53 is in line with the specifications of competitors launched in 2021.

Samsung has a standard “feel” in the phone’s look and the Galaxy A53 is no exception to the rule.

From the front, it resembles the Galaxy S. What changes about it is the larger black “frame” around the screen. At the rear, the camera module has a certain bulge that is also reminiscent of the premium line, but the material is plastic instead of glass.

The result of all this is that the Galaxy A53 5G is a phone with a sober and beautiful design.

At the bottom, there’s a USB-C port for charging the phone — so none of that classic headphone jack. The good news is that, being a more “closed” cell phone, it has IP67 protection. It can fall into the water and stay there for a while without major damage.

Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

Although the screen is 6.5 inches (16.51 cm), you should consider that this is not the entire usable area, as it has a bezel, which is larger at the top and bottom. On the one hand, it avoids involuntary touching; on the other hand, you end up losing a little screen to watch your videos.

Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

The display resolution is Full HD, which is more than enough for watching streaming movies and playing games. The total brightness is 800 nits, which is enough for most people. As I used the phone during the cold season in São Paulo and with cloudy weather, I had no problems viewing the screen outdoors.

Like many mid-range phones, there’s an under-display fingerprint sensor. So just set it with your finger to lock or unlock your phone. It’s not as fast as the one in the Galaxy S22 line, but it gets the hang of life, even when your finger is dirty.

Fingerprint sensor under the screen of Galaxy A53 5G Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

We’re talking about a mid-range phone, so it performs well for navigation. There are no issues with switching between apps or slowdowns when several are open.

The only issue I noticed was a slight difficulty searching for apps from the phone itself. That’s because Samsung’s Android customization now allows search to return with contextual options. For example, if you search for “Uber” in the app drawer, shortcuts to addresses in the app are shown below, such as “Home” or “Work”. But this process is not fluid. We gain practicality, we lose agility.

Even with OneUI (Samsung’s interface), the Galaxy A53 adhered to some good Android 12 updates. One of them is to allow choosing the predominant color of the background, and using it in system apps, giving more synergy for the look of the phone.

OneUI interface of the Galaxy A53 5G has a feature that takes the predominant color of the screen background and spreads it on other system items, such as icons and menus — in this case, the color selected was blue Image: Reproduction

You can play with the Galaxy A53 5G, but depending on the game, it may take longer to load. Asphalt 9, which I tend to test on almost every phone I use, took about 20 seconds to charge — which is in line with cell phones in the same category. At the time of action, the graphics load satisfactorily, without delays or crashes. In casual games, like puzzles, there’s no mistake.

Like many mid-range phones, the Galaxy A53 5G already comes with several pre-installed apps, which are the result of company partnerships. Among them, Netflix, Spotify and Microsoft tools. Personally, I don’t like it, but at least the brand allows you to uninstall them – which can be a good thing, even more so if you’re close to filling the phone’s 128 GB.

The phone comes with NFC, so you can use it as a wallet through Samsung Pay, and it still has a great update policy. Samsung guarantees up to four system updates which, for now, is unprecedented among manufacturers.

Galaxy A53 5G Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

The Galaxy A53 5G has multiple cameras, but what you need to know is that they do a good job of capturing landscapes and selfies.

Most of the time, you will use the 64 MP main sensor. And it does the job, with good color definition and high contrasts. As usual, Samsung slaps the photos with its artificial intelligence algorithm, which makes the images more vivid.

If there is good light and the device is stable to take the picture, there is no error. It’s success.

Galaxy A53 5G camera interface Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

During the night, the camera tends to over-exaggerate illuminated items and sometimes make the sky brighter than the actual scene.

For selfies, the sensor is 32 MP, but what caught my attention during the test was an area of ​​the camera app called Fun. In short: the company has incorporated some Snapchat filters into the camera.

Photos taken with the Galaxy A53 5G

Photos taken with the Galaxy A53 5G

The Galaxy A53 5G’s battery is 5,000 mAh, which means that, in light use, it can stay out of the socket for up to two days. In my case, since I use the phone a lot, the most I could manage was to close a day with 15% — it was at 100% at 9 am and reached 20% around midnight. In all, I added 7 hours of phone use during the day.

During this period, I watched videos on TikTok, played some games of Asphalt, checked a lot of messages on WhatsApp, browsed Instagram, opened Twitter a few times and took some photos for the review.

In moderate use, I ended up finishing a day with 34%. Most of the time, I was on wifi and working from home.

Although 5,000 mAh is a good capacity, fully charging it can take 1h40 with the 15W charger that comes in the box. That’s a long time, even more so when Motorola and Realme have rivals in the same category with super-fast charging.

The Galaxy A line is known for combining the cool features of the Galaxy S (Samsung’s series of advanced smartphones) and a price not too steep. Personally, I liked the look, the performance and the result of the photos taken. What I disliked was the slow loading and some stuttering while browsing.

It is difficult to compare with other competitors, as the lines are yet to be launched. Motorola, for example, released several phones last year, and no Moto G yet this year.

Anyway, based on the phones on sale, the Galaxy A53 5G (which starts at R$2,429) is in line with the specifications of competitors launched in 2021.

Motorola, for example, has models below and above the Galaxy A53 5G, such as the Moto G71 5G (6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage) and the Moto G100 (12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage), which It has a top-of-the-line processor. The first is found in retail for from R$1,799, while the second can be purchased online for R$3,741.

From Xiaomi, among the latest, the closest is the Redmi Note 11 Pro, which has a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, in addition to a super-fast 67W charger and a 108 MP camera. In Xiaomi’s official store, it is found for R$ 3,679.99 (in cash) — in retail, it is possible to find lower values.