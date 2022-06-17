Jenna Ortega got a message from Drew Barrymore

Jenna Ortega confirmed that, shortly before starting work on Panic, he received a welcome message from Drew Barrymore.

The veteran actress participated in the director’s classic feature film Wes Cravenbecoming the first – and iconic – victim of Ghostface.

‎”I didn’t speak to Drew at the time, but she messaged me through an email that was very kind and caring. She is part of Panic’s family. She participated in the main. She is part of the core.”

told the stylecaster (via ScreenRant).

“I haven’t had a chance to meet her yet, but I’m a huge fan, and I really adore her.”

Scream 6 is scheduled for August 31, 2023, and production begins in the coming weeks.

Melissa Barrera will return as protagonist Sam. Besides her, other confirmed ones are Jasmin Savoy Brown like Mindy, Mason Gooding like Chad, and Jenna Ortega like Tara.

All were featured in the successful fifth film, which also featured guest appearances from classic actors: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Marley Shelton in their respective roles.

Campbell, however, confirmed that he will not be returning for Scream 6 due to lack of a financial deal with the company. Paramount Pictures.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will return in the direction, as well as the screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.