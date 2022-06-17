John Ortiz will replace Arturo Luis Soria on Apple TV+’s “Bad Monkey”

Musical chairs in the cast of “Bad Monkey”a future drama series by Apple TV+ created by Bill Lawrence (“Ted Lasso”) continues in full swing. According to information from deadlineafter Natalie Martinez replaced Ana Villafañe in March, it is time to John Ortiz take the place of Arturo Luis Soria on the production talent list.

As we commented, “Bad Monkey” will have Vince Vaughn (“Good-Beak Crackers”) as Andrew Yancy, a former detective demoted to restaurant inspector in South Florida. One day, after a severed arm is found by a fisherman, Yancy puts his investigative skills to work again to uncover a world of corruption and greed that threatens to destroy the environment in the state and the Bahamas.

In the plot, Ortiz will play Rogelio, another Key West detective who ends up becoming Yancy’s best friend. The close relationship between the two characters ends up complicating the progress of investigations, since Rogelio’s husband is also the main character’s lawyer.

In addition to Ortiz and Vaughn, the series will also have the presence of Michelle Monaghan (“Mission: Impossible 3”), Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), Meredith Hagner (“Search Party”), Rob Delaney (“Deadpool 2”), L. Scott Caldwell (“Lost”), Ronald Peet (“The I-Land”) and the singer Charlotte Lawrence. As the name of the production implies, there will be a real monkey in the story.

Based on the book of the same name by Carl Hiaase, “Bad Monkey” will be a co-production of Apple Studios and Warner Bros. Television. There is still no release date for the first episodes.

