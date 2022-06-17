John Textor: ‘This victory is to be shared with fans who understand what it means to positively support Botafogo’

Majority shareholder of SAF of Botafogo, John Textor celebrated the victory over São Paulo this Thursday (16/6) at the Nilton Santos Stadium. In a clear message to those who invaded the CT to protest on Wednesday morning, the American showed pride in the coach, commission and players.

– Very proud of our coach, staff and our brave young players. The week was much more difficult than it should have been, but you stayed strong, against a great opponent… This victory is yours alone… to be shared with fans who understand what it means to positively support this team. – wrote John Textor on Twitter.

with a goal from kayak, Botafogo overcame São Paulo pushed by more than 18 thousand fans at Nilton Santos Stadium. The result took Glorioso out of the relegation zone, after a streak of four defeats.