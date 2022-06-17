Jolie and Pitt’s 16-year-old daughter exudes talent on the dance floor and enchants the web – Monet

+



Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, rocks the dance and enchants the web (Photo: Playback/YouTube)

Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, delighted netizens with her talent on the dance floor by choreographing Doja Cat’s new song, Vegas.

The information was published by the Daily Mail this Friday (17). In addition to 16-year-old Shiloh, Angelina Jolie (47 years old) and Brad Pitt (58 years old) share five other children.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie Pitt (Photo: Getty Images for Disney)

In the video posted by instructor Hamilton Evans on YouTube, Shiloh dances for about a minute and leads the other two dancers off the stage before they all give way to other performers. She appears with her hair up, a black Beatles T-shirt and sweatpants.

The 7-minute total footage shows other dancers taking turns during Doja Cat’s Vegas song.

In the video’s comments, fans didn’t let Shiloh’s appearance go unnoticed among the other artists. “Go, Shiloh! Talented like mom and dad!” wrote one. “Wow, everyone is so talented. And little Pitt? Just Wow”, summed up the admirer. “Shiloh rocked it again,” said a third.

Watch the video (the young woman enters at 2:30):

A source told US Weekly about the actor parents’ relationship with Shiloh’s budding dance career. “Brad and Angie are very proud. They wouldn’t have a problem if she wanted to go pro, but they’re not pressuring her with it at all.”

“Shiloh loves to dance,” the insider continued. “She is very talented and has been attending these classes for a few years now. The teachers are all very impressed with her and say the sky is the limit if she wants to take this to the next level, and Shiloh is capable of doing that.”

Brad Pitt with children Pax Thien, Shiloh and Maddox in the oldest record (Photo: Getty Images)

The young woman has been standing out with viral dances on TikTok in impeccable performances of hits by singers like Lizzo and Ed Sheeran.

Angelina Jolie’s daughters: Zahara, 17, and Shiloh, 16 (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Since 2016, when the actress filed for divorce, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still resolving legal issues related to the breakup. They were only married two years and were together for nine years in total. During this period, in addition to Shiloh, they shared the children Maddox, 20 years old; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.