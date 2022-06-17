Jon Snow will get spin-off by HBO, says site Rolling Stone

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kit Harington is in talks to return to the role of Jon Snow.

THE HBO is developing a spin-off of game of Thrones(2011) focused on Jon Snowcharacter of Harington Kitwho is already in negotiations to return to the role, according to information from the The Hollywood Reporter.

The series will focus on snow and is set after the events of season eight of game of Thrones. According to the website, the production is in the initial phase and does not have a premiere date or details about the plot.

At the end of game of Thrones, Jon Snow joins the Wildlings to live beyond the Wall, after exiling himself after the death of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). If confirmed, it will be the second spin-off of the series, which also has the prelude. house of dragon which debuts in August this year.

based on the book Fire & Blood (2018), from George RR Martinproduction takes place 200 years before game of Thrones and centers the story on Targaryen House — which commands westeros — and depicts the civil war known as Dance of the Dragons.

Released on October 5th, the teaser chilling shows the tone viewers can expect from House of the Dragon: a mix of action, drama, various internal plots between families and various dragons; check out: